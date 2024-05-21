Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Drops on PFF's Top Players Under 25 List
Pro Football Focus just released its top 25 NFL players under 25 list. While several teams placed more than one player on PFF's under-25 rundown, the Denver Broncos had only one.
Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II frequently appears on any list featuring the top young players, thanks to the 24-year-old's ever-growing reputation as an elite cover extraordinaire. Even though PFF only placed Surtain at No. 13 on this list, it's still one slot lower than last year.
Furthermore, somewhat controversially, PFF claims that Surtain's elite status will be in jeopardy without a bounce-back campaign in 2024.
Surtain was higher on this list one year ago, but he was unable to follow up his breakout 2022 campaign with a stronger 2023. Admittedly, the Broncos' defense largely struggled last season, and while Surtain gave up the most receptions and the highest passer rating in his young career, he has every chance to bounce back in 2024 and show again that he is one of the best young defenders in the NFL.- Zoltán Buday
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
To be honest, PFF highlighting two areas where Surtain took a step back last year was the obvious low-hanging fruit. But it only tells part of the story. Surtain routinely passed the eye test last season, as he drew the toughest one-on-one assignments on a game-in, game-out basis.
However, if the Broncos continue to be a losing team, it could further damage Surtain's burgeoning reputation, and even his confidence, which is a clear danger for the team to monitor. Already hamstrung by the rules that greatly favor receivers in the passing game, it's safe to say that Surtain is at a constant disadvantage out on his island. If Surtain is to prove conclusively that he's a truly elite player to a much wider national audience, the Broncos have to win more games.
National pundits will always be drawn to the likes of New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who just happens to play in a huge media market. Gardner ranks at a lofty No. 2 on PFF's top-25 under 25, but a great many Broncos fans would take umbrage with the Jets star corner coming in that far ahead of Surtain.
The Broncos were only awarded two nationally televised games, a damning reflection of their smaller market standing and an indictment of the team's dwindling competitive relevance. Clearly, the critical lack of exposure to the bigger market curtails Surtain's chances to ramp up his reputation further.
One the flip side, Gardner will feature in seven standalone games. The Jets will feature in an astonishing six primetime games in the first 11 weeks of the upcoming season.
The major networks will predictably continue to showcase teams in bigger markets, and that applies even further to the Jets, so long as future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains under center. If Surtain is going to get himself more clout, the Broncos need to make everyone sit up and take notice of a winning team.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!