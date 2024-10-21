Payton: Broncos RB Javonte Williams Looked 'Really Good' vs. Saints
On an initial glance, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton surmised that Javonte Williams "had some really good runs" in last Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints — a blowout to which the star-crossed back contributed his best performance of the year.
“He had to have been good. I didn’t see all of the numbers," Payton said in his post-game press conference. "We actually were going to come out early, mix in the run and the read option. (Quarterback) Bo (Nix) did a great job. We got a penalty called on one that was an impossible penalty. He threw the ball in .5 seconds and we got called for someone downfield (illegal downfield pass). It can’t happen meaning it’s an impossibility. I thought all of that clicked. We blocked them.
"You get a sense right away how you are matching up. Really from the late second quarter on it was pressure. We got a lot more zone tonight from this team maybe to keep more eyes on Bo. He did a good job with his feet. Javonte had some really good runs. When you have a night like that rushing and the time of possession, the script was flipped a little bit from last week. Fortunately from our defense, they got some rest.”
Reverting to his pre-injury form, Williams converted 14 rushing attempts into 88 yards and two touchdowns, setting season-highs in yards per carry (6.3) and for longest run (20). He also caught all three of his targets for 23 receiving yards.
The Broncos piled up 22 first downs — 13 via the ground — and controlled the clock for 33:16 in what amounted to a painless victory at the Superdome.
“I think it is just an added bonus," Nix said afterward. "Obviously, you want to run the ball with running backs in special ways and get behind the O-line. At times, things break down and those hidden yards, I think, are really important. They get extra first downs, and they are ways of sneaking yards in. So, that was good to see, good to use, and we have to continue to do that when it’s there.”
Payton has favored the proverbial hot hand at RB, and Williams earned that distinction entering a Week 8 home date versus the Carolina Panthers' league-worst run defense, allowing 162.1 yards per contest.
It's another potential smash spot, albeit one that cannot be assumed. Because Pookie certainly isn't.
"There are still some things that I can clean up and some things that I can improve on. I am just going to watch the film and get better," Williams said after beating New Orleans.
