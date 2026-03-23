Broncos Considered Other Options Before Acquiring Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle was not the Denver Broncos' only option. But he was, as they determined, their best option.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Monday provided a curtain-raising of the blockbuster trade that sent Waddle from the Miami Dolphins to the Broncos last week. In doing so, Breer revealed Denver considered multiple other avenues — including a free-agent WR like Rashid Shaheed as well as a first-round draft pick — before ultimately pulling the trigger.

"Part of the equation for the Broncos was holding Waddle up against competing options, those being either the skill player who’d be available for them with the 30th pick, or a free agent who could bring a big-play element to their offense (Rashid Shaheed was the closest thing). It became increasingly clear after that research, and around 15 in-depth calls they made to people like Saban, that Waddle was their best option," Breer wrote.

Breer further explained that Broncos general manager George Paton consulted his draft value chart to determine fair value for the trade. Negotiations then began modestly between Paton and new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan.

"After about a week of talks, the Broncos were willing to trade the 30th pick this year and a third-round pick in 2027 to land Waddle. Sullivan balked at wanting the third-rounder to come in this year’s draft—generally teams will look at picks a year ahead as devalued by a round, so in Miami’s mind, that was basically an offer of a first and a fourth," Breer wrote.

The sides eventually "worked through compromises" and resolved the final terms: Denver sent its first-, third, and fourth-round picks to Miami in exchange for Waddle and their fourth-round selection.

The Broncos officially announced the trade on March 18.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Takeaway

This was an elite act of due diligence on the part of the Broncos' front office, crosschecking every available alternative while ensuring they'd receive proper value upon agreeing to a bombshell trade.

It was also a proper showing of aggression by a franchise that's squarely in its Super Bowl window and just shed the Russell Wilson albatross. They vowed to improve the supporting cast for quarterback Bo Nix and opted against settling for a lower-cost option— they swung for the fences rather than a double.

"And with Nix on a rookie contract for at least another year, this was always the time to be aggressive, particularly if they could get a player who could open up things for their other skill players, and enhance their play by allowing them to slot into complementary roles," Breer added.