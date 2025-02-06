PFF Dings Broncos for Signing WR Josh Reynolds in 2024
By all accounts, the Denver Broncos enjoyed a fruitful if understated 2024 free agency, coming away with a haul that yielded multiple contributors (Brandon Jones, Malcolm Roach, Cody Barton) to its elite defense.
There were more hits than misses as the cap-strapped Broncos opted for a smart-money approach to the NFL's signing period. But there were misses, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Pro Football Focus recently put down Denver's acquisition of now-former wide receiver Josh Reynolds — who inked a two-year deal with more than $4.2 million guaranteed — calling it their "worst" free-agent move last offseason.
"Reynolds caught just 12 passes in a Denver uniform before being replaced with more productive options and was eventually released. He finished the season on Jacksonville’s roster but caught just one pass in four games there," PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote on Jan. 27.
Reynolds' tenure in the Mile High City was as rocky as the mountains it's famous for. The veteran wideout saw the Broncos invest in rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele, both of whom cannibalized his playing time. Then, in October, he landed on injured reserve with a hand issue. Then, days after, he was wounded in a shooting that sidelined him indefinitely.
Reynolds, 30, was waived by the Broncos in December having posted only 12 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown.
“From a roster management standpoint with Josh, it just became a numbers game," head coach Sean Payton said on Dec. 9. "He's done a great job. We would have liked to have been able to keep him, but as guys got healthy and came from injured reserve, we had to have space. Some of the younger guys have been playing well, and I wish him the best."
