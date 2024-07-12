Broncos S P.J. Locke Out to Prove People Wrong, Win Starting Job Out of Camp
As the Denver Broncos look to replace Justin Simmons, they find themselves in a situation of uncertainty. The Broncos have three safeties competing for the starting two jobs, and with their rebuilt room, they have a series of questions to figure out.
Can Caden Sterns stay healthy? Will the gamble on Brandon Jones pay off?
The Broncos even have a question about P.J. Locke, the fan favorite. Can Locke take the next step in his development to become a high-quality starting safety in the NFL? The intrigue around Denver's safety situation is palpable.
It has been a long road for Locke, who has consistently answered questions about him throughout his career. A few years ago, I wrote about how Locke had a low chance of making the roster, but he proved me wrong.
I've questioned whether Locke can be more than a role and special teams player, and last year, he proved he can handle a starting job. Now, the question is whether he can grow into a high-quality starter, and I fully expect Locke to answer that in the same way he has responded to all of the rest.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
When Locke took over as the starter for Kareem Jackson last season, he quickly proved he deserved to remain as the starter. While he played 11 snaps in Weeks 5 and 6, Locke took over for 15 snaps against the Green Bay Packers when Jackson was ejected.
Despite only playing 15 snaps, Locke made a significant impact, including an outstanding play for an interception. This takeaway showcased his potential and sealed the game for the Broncos.
Over the rest of the season, Locke had three poor showings against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, the Detroit Lions in Week 15, and the Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was at least solid in the six other games, five of which he started. Locke played well in all phases despite some limited reps in particular phases. With only 11 snaps as a pass rusher, he picked up three pressures, all sacks.
In coverage, Lock allowed 15-of-25 targets to be caught, two for touchdowns, and he had the previously mentioned interception. Those three poor games saw him relinquish completions on 10 of the 15 targets, both touchdowns, and 148 of the 202 total yards. So, in those six other games, he locked things down in coverage.
However, Locke's run defense stood out the most. He quickly triggered downhill and accurately hit the run lanes to defend the run.
Locke picked up three stops against the run, with 10 tackles and 14 assisted tackles. Paired with Simmons, the Broncos finally got reliable run defense from the safety position.
Bottom Line
As he enters the 2024 season, Locke should be one of the Broncos' starters, as he earned it with his play from the 2023 season. The Broncos need him to be more consistent in coverage and even some improvement against the run.
While Locke should be a starter, he is battling with Sterns and Jones for the starting two jobs. So, if he can improve, winning a job should be a breeze for Locke. Every year, he has proven something: there's a chip on his shoulder, and players like that often reach their goals.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!