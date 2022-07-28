The Denver Broncos needed to bolster their depth at the safety position before the 2021 season. Multiple players were battling for a job, but it was P.J. Locke who ultimately made the roster.

After a solid 2021 season with limited play time, is there a bigger opportunity in Locke's future? Let's examine his resume.

Biography

Locke turned 25 in February. He was born and raised in Texas.

Locke stayed in the state for college, attending the University of Texas.

College Career

Locke had a productive career at Texas, playing 2,409 snaps on defense over four seasons. However, tackling was a concern in his final season after he missed 21 tackles.

Coverage was where Locke did his best work, as he intercepted three passes and broke up six more. He also allowed seven touchdowns during his four years, with six of them over his final two seasons.

Draft

When it came to the NFL draft, Locke didn't hear his name called but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a college free agent.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Professional Career

While the Steelers signed Locke, he was among the final roster cuts. However, Denver signed him to its practice squad towards the end of his rookie season, and he's managed to hang around since then.

Locke did see the field in 2019 on defense, where he played only six snaps and made one stop. He also contributed to special teams throughout the season and made two tackles. However, he missed three.

Entering the 2021 season, Locke battled for a roster spot at safety and emerged victorious. He again contributed to special teams and became one of the bright spots on a poor special teams unit. With four tackles on special teams, he was tied with three other Broncos for the most special teams tackles.

Locke also saw the field more on defense and did quite well, though it was on 27 total snaps.

2022 Outlook

Locke seems poised to make the roster because of what he has shown on special teams. He also appears to be one of the better depth pieces at the safety position and was an early standout on Day 1 of training camp.

The top-three safeties are Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, and Kareem Jackson, but Locke seems all but cemented at the fourth spot. Behind him is a rookie in Delarrin Turner-Yell, the second-year Jamar Johnson, and new addition J.R. Reed.

Locke is poised to be a special team leader who can contribute when needed on defense, which will most likely land him a roster spot once again, if he can sustain his momentum.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!