3 Positions Broncos Could Still be Looking to Upgrade Post-Draft
The Denver Broncos have to analyze their post-draft roster and identify if there are any positions still needing a talent boost. It could be a position the Broncos wanted to do more with during the draft or a position they held off on pursing with a veteran idea in mind.
Three such positions stand out. Let's break it down.
Running Back
The Broncos did add a running back in the draft in RJ Harvey, who is an explosive runner but has concerns over his impact as a receiver and pass protector. Even with Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson, the Broncos still lack a proven receiving threat out of the backfield, but even worse, they lack a pass protector.
It was no secret that pass protection is something Sean Payton covets, and it was a big reason why Javonte Williams saw the field as much as he did, despite his inefficiencies as a runner. In free agency, there are some running back options in Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins, though the Los Angeles Chargers placed a rarely used tag on Dobbins, making a move there unlikely.
The Unrestricted Free Agency tag would pay Dobbins $3.43 million for the season if he doesn't sign with another team and returns to the Chargers, and it also keeps him eligible in the compensatory pick formula that ends typically on May 1. The $3.43 million now becomes Dobbins' asking price minimum, which, with the compensatory pick eligibility, likely keeps Denver out to avoid helping a divisional foe.
What may be more likely is a veteran acquisition via a trade. The New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons have all made it clear they have running backs available in Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, and Tyler Allgeier, respectively. The cost would likely be low, but with Hall, the Broncos would also have to contend with the issue of a contract extension that would need to be worked out.
Tight End
The Broncos picked up a project tight end late in the draft in Caleb Lohner, but didn’t maneuver to help the position over the draft weekend. While Denver added Evan Engram to the room in free agency, those are the only two moves the team made to what was the worst tight-end room in the NFL last season. Engram is a help, but his age, injury history, and two-year contract still raise concerns about the future.
Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles have been made available in a trade, and both would be huge upgrades over Adam Trautman. However, the Broncos likely won’t explore those options. Beyond trades, there are not many names available on the open market.
Denver could scour the free-agent market and wait for any potential cap casualties or camp cuts before the start of the regular season. The position is still questionable after Engram, so the Broncos should keep their eyes open. They could make a trade for a potential cap casualty, as well as a way to make sure they get a guy they want.
Interior Defensive Line
There is still a massive need for the interior defensive line, but it is for one particular type of player. With the Chargers adding Omarion Hampton and the Las Vegas Raiders adding Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos could do with a big-bodied two-gapping nose tackle they currently don’t have. D.J. Jones is a gap or gap-and-a-half nose tackle, and Malcolm Roach is a pass-rushing nose tackle, but neither can hold up against double teams at the point of attack.
Payton has been hunting for a nose tackle of this type since coming to Denver and has been unsuccessful. The Broncos were linked with T’Vondre Sweat prior to the 2024 draft, with big-bodied nose tackles prior to the 2023 draft, and multiple nose tackle prospects before the 2025 draft.
There are some free-agent options still available, but it's another position the Broncos could wait on the same way they can with tight end. Wait and see about potential cap casualties, as multiple nose tackles are commonly mentioned as cut candidates from other teams, and if the Broncos find one they like, flip a pick to secure the guy instead of risking him going elsewhere after getting cut.
Overall, the roster is in a good position, and the Broncos don’t have to add to any position. However, Denver can add a little more to these rooms for the specific needs within the position to help round out the roster even more.