Lock vs. Bridgewater: Predicting the Winner of Broncos' Coming QB Battle

With Drew Lock set to square off with Teddy Bridgewater, who ultimately wins the Broncos' starting job?

Denver Broncos GM George Paton has placed a stake in the ground, making a statement that last year's starting quarterback — Drew Lock — would face competition to keep his job. The Broncos recently acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater, who will battle Lock to determine QB1.

The stakes are a 'Mile High' for the Broncos coaching staff. Coming off two losing seasons, head coach Vic Fangio's seat is scalding hot. If the team wins less than nine games, or doesn’t secure a playoff bid this season, the coaching staff may be forced to hail an Uber for a ride straight to Denver International.

But all is not lost for the coaches and Broncos Country. There are reasons for optimism. Through free agency and the NFL draft, Paton reinforced two key components of the roster, and the Broncos potentially have a top-5 ranked defense with playmakers that can apply quarterback pressure while also playing man or zone coverage.

Over the last few years, investments in offensive skill players such as wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, tight end Noah Fant, and second-round running back Javonte Williams have laid the building blocks for a potent offense.

Ever since Peyton Manning’s retirement following the 2015 season, consistent quarterback play has been the one missing link for the Broncos offense. To have a winning season, Denver must have better play at the quarterback position.

Which QB rises to the occasion? Allow me to sketch it out.

Drew Lock

The best for case for the Broncos is for Lock to take a big step forward in his development and earn the starting position in camp. It would reinforce Paton’s belief in building the team through the draft and Lock has a high ceiling, possessing a cannon for an arm.

He's a good athlete, too. Fans remember Lock’s 'Buzz Lightyear' antics his rookie year after he threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards against the Houston Texans, at which point, everyone thought the team had finally found its man.

However, since that game, Lock’s play has been rocky. Last season he ranked No. 33 out of all starting quarterbacks. In 13 games he threw 16 touchdowns to 15 interceptions, earning a passer rating of 75.4.

There is no question that Lock has the physical gifts to excel at the position. However, he will have to show the organization and his teammates that he possesses the decision-making ability to keep the ball out of the opponents’ hands.

Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is a good NFL-caliber quarterback. Let’s be clear, he is not Aaron Rodgers, but the veteran is an accurate passer and makes good decisions with the football.

Bridgewater can frustrate fans by only taking what the defense gives him versus taking risks by threatening opponents with deep throws. However, you can count on him to not to place the defense in a compromising position often.

In 2020, with 15 starts, Bridgewater passed for 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions for with a passer rating of 92.1. During his tenure with the New Orleans Saints, surrounded by superior offensive weapons, Bridgewater replaced injured Drew Brees and led team to a 5-0 record in 2019.

Bridgewater also has a history with members of the Broncos organization. Paton was part of the front office that selected him when he was with the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 draft. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who was on the Vikings staff for two of Bridgewater's years there, commented in an interview, “Teddy is an outstanding, competitive guy.”

Bridgewater is a known commodity within the organization.

Projected Winner: Bridgewater

Word on the street is that Lock has approached the coming season with seriousness and purpose. We've heard from teammates and Paton that Lock has been the first in and last out of the facility.

The decision on who will be the quarterback this season will not come down to physical gifts, as both are good athletes. Paton and the coaches will base their decision on two factors: decision-making and trust.

With jobs on the line, expect Fangio to go with the QB who provides the least amount of risk to the team’s prospect of winning. Prepare yourself for the defensive-oriented coach to select Bridgewater as his 2021 starting quarterback.

