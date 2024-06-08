Broncos' Quinn Meinerz Ranked as Top-5 OG by PFF
If Denver Broncos GM George Paton can get creative and juggle his salary cap figures accordingly, perhaps room can be found to extend right guard Quinn Meinerz. Entering a contract year, Meinerz is in line for a substantial payday.
Meinerz is quite valuable to Sean Payton's youth movement in Denver. However, if the Broncos somehow fail to accommodate Meinerz, several other teams are bound to be interested in signing the 25-year-old away.
Further confirmation of just how quickly Meinerz's stock has risen in the NFL arrived via Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine, who recently ranked the Broncos brawler as the fifth-best guard in the NFL.
"Meinerz played in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in 2023 on his way to an 83.7 PFF overall grade, the third-best mark among guards. The third-year pro has improved his overall grade for the past two seasons and has quietly taken his place as one of the better guards in the NFL," Valentine wrote.
"His 3.8% pressure rate allowed was the 14th lowest in the NFL, and his 88.7 run-blocking grade ranked second," Valentine continued. "Meinerz is showing he can dominate in both run-blocking and pass-protecting assignments — no easy feat."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Meinerz played in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in 2023 on his way to an 83.7 PFF overall grade, the third-best mark among guards. He has improved his overall PFF grade for the past two seasons and has quietly taken his place among the NFL's better players at the position.
Meinerz's 3.8% pressure rate allowed was the 14th-lowest in the NFL, and his 88.7 run-blocking grade ranked second. Meinerz is showing he can dominate in both run-blocking and pass-protecting assignments — no easy feat.
PFF has pinpointed Meinerz's ascent to take his place among the NFL's very best interior blockers, but that's not completely true. He has frequently appeared on highlight reels for his ultra-agile and aggressive downfield blocking, and that's an ever-growing rarity in a scoring-obsessed league.
PFF is a lot more accurate when it comes to its assessment of Meinrez's development toward becoming a guard equally adept in both pass and run blocking. One sure bet is that Payton will be counting heavily on Meinrez to perform lights out when executing both disciplines this coming season.
Should rookie quarterback Bo Nix indeed get the nod to start, it's not exactly rocket science to suggest how well Meinerz and the Broncos' O-line will be able to protect Nix will prove crucial. Furthermore, after a season spent getting his strength and confidence back after a major knee injury, Broncos running back Javonte Williams will need his group upfront to support him even more heavily.
Even with vested veterans lining up next to him, like left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey, Meinrez is already undoubtedly the best all-around blocker the Broncos have entering 2024. If he can continue his rapid upward trajectory, he's got every chance of becoming the very premier guard in the entire league, and in the not too distant future.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!