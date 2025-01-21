All-Pro RG Quinn Meinerz: Broncos 'Can Be so Much More than a 7th Seed'
Losing out on a trip to the Pro Bowl was pretty puzzling when it came to the Denver Broncos' dominant right guard Quinn Meinerz. At least his first-team All-Pro recognition should ease the blow for Meinerz.
Even so, the 26-year-old has recently pinpointed a few key aspects and finer points of his game that he's focused on developing further.
"Yeah, specifically, I think there's some backside cutoff things that I can continue to get better at," Meinerz said via Denver Sports' Andrew Mason. "I think mid-snap communication can be another one. And I think there's always refinement in the pass-protection game that that could be had."
Meinerz has always looked to make steady improvements to his overall game and followed through. After all, even Broncos GM George Paton explained how Meinerz was a ground-up development project when he arrived via the third round of the 2021 draft from a small school in the NCAA's Division III.
"Then you have Quinn Meinerz from Division III [University of Wisconsin-] Whitewater, and he could barely get in a stance when he got here, but he was uniquely talented [and] he had the drive," Paton said last week during his end-of-season press conference.
Hitting so spectacularly on an under-the-radar Division III prospect is a testament to the fine work the Broncos scouting department is doing behind the scenes. Subsequently, Meinerz has made himself generationally wealthy after securing a $72 million extension to keep him tied to the Broncos for the next four seasons.
It was a life-changing moment for Meinerz, but it was one that he wrestled with a bit to start the season, especially as he critiqued his spotty performances as the Broncos started their 2024 campaign 0-2.
"It was being a captain. Wasn't really expecting that, to be honest. Maybe naive to not expect that," Meinerz said via Mason. "The money. Yeah, there's a lot of self-imposed pressure that I put on myself after accomplishing those things."
Getting his feet back underneath himself meant doing all the things that got him established in the league in the first place. As it out, and with the additional help of his wife, Meinerz climbed to a place where he was proud of his performances this past season.
"Played one of my best seasons and it turned out to be viewed as the best season by a right guard, which is an incredible individual honor," Meinerz said. "And I'm proud of myself, proud of the work. I appreciate how much my wife has done this year to help me be at my best every single week."
Now that Meinerz is firmly entrenched as a team captain and undisputed leader by example, he knows that despite his individual achievements, the Broncos need to obsess over collective accomplishments to cement their legacy. He seemed to challenge his team entering this pivotal 2025 offseason
"10 games [won] is great," Meinerz said. "Being in the playoffs is great. But this team can be much more than a seven seed."
