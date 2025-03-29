4 Reasons a Broncos Coach Was at Texas A&M's Pro Day
One Denver Broncos coach has spent some time in Texas this week. After attending the Texas pro day, Broncos defensive line coach Jamar Cain reportedly stayed in the area to attend the Texas A&M's same event.
The Aggies had four prospects on the defensive line to attract Cain, with three projected to go in the first three rounds — two in the top 50. Shemar Stewart is the top prospect, and he could hear his name called in the top 10.
There are serious questions about Stewart's love for the game and his lack of production. He was in street clothes for the pro day, after only doing the athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
So, teams didn’t get a chance to work Stewart out, only elevating the concerns over his love of football. That means the NFL also didn't get to see how fluid he is as a mover.
The concerns over his fluidity come with some missed opportunities for sacks by quarterbacks sidestepping Stewart's pass rush attack. He only had 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons at Texas A&M.
Texas A&M's Nic Scourton is an edge defender, but while Cain is the Broncos' defensive line coach, he works with all of the team's pass rushers, including the outside linebackers. So, Cain is still able to offer insight into Scourton’s workout.
Scourton is projected as a top-50 pick who could crack the second round. While that may seem early, 9NEWS' Mike Klis recently suggested the Broncos could be looking for an edge defender with their 51st (Round 2) or 85th pick (Round 3).
Scourton was a transfer to Texas A&M for the 2024 season, after a 10-sack campaign at Purdue in 2023. Scouton picked up five sacks for the Aggies. He's a long and physical defender who can move around, and his tape is replete with him being involved in plays. And he's a quality run defender.
Shemar Turner is another Aggies defender in the 3-4 defensive end mold that the Broncos could use due to their pending contract situations with current veterans like Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach. There are some concerns about Turner staying cool on the field, with several costly penalties against him, but he is physical and athletic. He's projected as a late second to third-rounder.
The last player in Cain’s area of expertise is Rodas Getachew-Johnson, another 3-4 defensive end. He didn’t see the field much for Texas A&M last season, playing 223 total snaps, but he did play over 400 snaps in 2022 and 2023 for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Over those seasons, Getachew-Johnson picked up 23 total pressures and two sacks, but was a stout run defender. He is projected to go undrafted, but be a priority college free agent.
