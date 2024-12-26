Broncos CB Riley Moss 'Ready to Go' for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The beleaguered Denver Broncos secondary has returned to optimal strength for Saturday's potential playoff-clinching tilt against Joe Burrow and the high-octane Bengals.
Broncos coach Sean Payton said Thursday that starting cornerback Riley Moss, who's missed the last three games with a knee injury, will play at Cincinnati after practicing fully all week.
"He'll be ready to go," Payton told reporters.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Moss hasn't seen game action since suffering an MCL sprain in Denver's Nov. 24 victory over the Raiders, and to say the defense struggled in his absence would be a massive understatement. The unit ceded nearly 500 yards to Cleveland's Jameis Winston in a Week 13 win and was dissected by the Chargers' Justin Herbert amid a brutal Week 15 defeat.
With Moss in the lineup, the pass defense was relinquishing 190.7 yards per game, which ranked seventh in the NFL. Without him, and despite the presence of Pro Bowl CB Patrick Surtain, they enter Week 17 surrendering 219.8 passing YPG, falling to 18th.
“We were and have been super excited," Payton said Sunday of Moss' impending return. "Obviously the guy that plays opposite of Patrick is going to get a lot of business. All throughout training camp, he really rose to the occasion, battled, competed, and throughout really a good portion of the season. He’s a big reason why we were playing so well defensively. The sooner the better when we can get him back in the lineup."
Like the rest of his defensive mates, Moss — second on the club in solo tackles and interceptions — faces the unenviable task of attempting to slow down Burrow, the NFL's passing yards leader, and superstar Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the league's receiving yards leader. Among others.
"That presents a challenge," Payton said Tuesday. "Obviously all three of the receivers [Chase, Tee Higgins & Andrei Iosivas] have been playing well, along with the running back from Illinois [Bengals RB Chase Brown]. Certainly, this team has found their stride when you watch them of late. We’re going to have to play one of our best games.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!