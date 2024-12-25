Broncos CB Riley Moss Returns to Full Practice
Denver Broncos starting cornerback Riley Moss is nearing the end of a three-game absence.
Moss was a full practice participant Tuesday as the Broncos ready for a potential playoff-clinching affair against the Cincinnati Bengals. This marked Moss' first full session since suffering an MCL sprain on Nov. 24.
Running back Tyler Badie (back) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (ankle) also practiced fully while RB Jaleel McLaughlin (quad) was limited.
Moss' return would be an immeasurable boost to a Denver secondary that's struggled mightily in his absence. The unit ceded nearly 500 passing yards to Cleveland's Jameis Winston in a Week 13 win — the now-infamous "Levi Wallace Game" — and was dissected by the Chargers' Justin Herbert amid a brutal Week 15 defeat.
Week 17 brings about a much stiffer challenge. The Bengals boast two of the NFL's best receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins) and a quarterback (Joe Burrow) playing at an All-Pro level. Burrow currently leads the league in passing yards; Chase in receiving yards.
"Obviously all three of the receivers [Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins & WR Andrei Iosivas] have been playing well, along with the running back from Illinois [Bengals RB Chase Brown]," Broncos coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. "Certainly, this team has found their stride when you watch them of late. We’re going to have to play one of our best games.”
The Broncos will practice twice more before announcing a final determination on Moss' status, but the signs point to him taking the field in Cincinnati on Saturday.
