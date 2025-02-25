Report: Rob Gronkowski Eyeing NFL Return, Broncos 'In the Mix'
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for a pass-catching tight end. The free-agent market offers a few interesting options, and it's a deep draft class at the position.
But what about one of the greatest tight ends of all-time? Enter Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady's favorite target in New England and Tampa Bay.
According to Denver Sports' Cecil Lammey, the retired Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL and if he pulls the trigger, the Broncos would be "in the mix." Picking up buzz at the NFL Combine, Lammey explained why Denver would be such a strong draw for 'Gronk' in a prospective return to the NFL.
"Could that team be the Denver Broncos? Two of his brothers, Chris and Dan, both had short stints with the team over 10 years ago and I’ve heard the Gronkowski family loves the city and the team," Lammey wrote. "Not only that, but sources also tell me that Gronkowski would love to play for head coach Sean Payton, whom he worked with at Fox during the 2022 season, and likes what he’s seen from quarterback Bo Nix."
Gronkowski is 35 years old, but he hasn't played since the 2021 season. He's stayed in good shape, and per Lammey, he's been working out in Vail, CO, with an aim to return to the NFL this summer/fall.
Payton's one year spent in the media business at FOX Sports could pay some huge dividends for the Broncos. If Gronkowski returned at even 30% of the level he was at pre-retirement, he'd still be one of the best tight ends in the NFL and would give Payton and Nix a bonafide weapon to exploit defenses over the middle and down the seam.
And he can block. That would be huge for a Broncos offense working hard this offseason to bring in the horses required to significantly upgrade its ground attack.
Stay tuned.
