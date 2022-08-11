Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.

Business tycoon Mellody Hobson and former U.S. diplomat Condoleezza Rice were spotted early by many fans on the sidelines of the 13th training camp practice open to the public. They were in good company with Peyton Manning gracing the sidelines for the second time this training camp, with all eyes set solely on the future of this historic franchise.

The first order of business for the Walton-Penner Broncos will be to award nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson a new contract.

In addition to the who’s who of powerful figures of ownership at practice on Wednesday, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers was also in attendance. The last time Rodgers was publicly spotted in Denver was in March after his client was dealt to Denver in an iconic photo that showed both men on the tarmac of the Mile High City.

Perhaps Rodgers attended Wednesday's camp session to simply meet the new Walton-Penner owners as they were formally introduced to Denver in a press conference at Broncos HQ. Or maybe Wilson’s agent attended practice to begin contract negotiations for his client.

The hottest rumor swirling on the media sidelines of Wednesday’s walk-through practice was that Wilson could seek a $300 million fully guaranteed deal from the Broncos. While there hasn’t been any speculation about other purported terms of Wilson’s desired contract, there are rumblings that the massive payout could be for the duration of six years and could get done within the next two weeks.

If true, Wilson could very well be the highest-paid NFL quarterback before the Broncos' first regular season game on September 12 in Seattle on Monday Night Football.

The 33-year-old is currently under contract through the 2023 season after he signed a four-year, $140 million deal with the Seahawks in 2019. Wilson’s current contract included a $65M signing bonus and $107M in guaranteed money. It’s hard to imagine, but when he signed this deal three years ago, it was the highest average salary, total guarantees, and largest signing bonus in NFL history.

Some folks feel that Wilson should honor his current contract and prove his worth as a Bronco before resetting the QB market. Others believe that the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year should be re-signed immediately after Broncos GM George Paton traded away significant draft capital to Seattle in the form of two first-round picks, two-second round picks, and a fifth-round pick, plus three players.

I’m of the opinion that it’d behoove the Broncos and Wilson to lock this contract down right now. What if the Los Angeles Chargers decide to throw the purse at Justin Herbert before Wilson? Then Denver could be the only team in the AFC West without a franchise QB locked up long-term.

Either way, Wilson holds all the leverage in any scenario. He’s clearly dedicated himself to the Colorado region and has embraced the responsibilities of being a Broncos quarterback. If history has taught us anything in the NFL, it’s better to get ahead of superstar contracts before another team resets the market.

