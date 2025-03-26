Report: Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Lands with New Team
For the second season in a row, the Denver Broncos are scheduled to face off against former quarterback Russell Wilson.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Wilson is signing an incentive-laced, one-year contract worth up to $21 million with the New York Giants. The deal includes $10.5 million fully guaranteed.
"The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for New York, where Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium. Now, Wilson is returning there as the Giants’ projected starting QB," added Schefter.
Wilson, 36, spent two seasons as the Broncos' starter following a bombshell trade from Seattle that included multiple premium draft picks, players, and a $245 million contract. His ballyhooed tenure fizzled out hard in 2023 — benched amid head coach Sean Payton's inaugural campaign — and he was released last offseason, with Denver absorbing a record-setting $85 million in dead salary-cap charges.
Wilson took his talents to Pittsburgh in 2024. Initially a backup, he supplanted then-QB1 Justin Fields in October and led the Steelers to a playoff berth. However, Russ again faceplanted down the stretch, dropping four consecutive games to close the regular season. He was inactive for a Week 2 victory at Denver due to a calf injury.
While Big Blue also added veteran QB Jameis Winston and may further address the position via next month's draft, Wilson should be considered the tentative favorite under center when his successor, Bo Nix, and the Broncos host New York at Empower Field this fall.
Giddy up.
