Report: Broncos Agree to Terms with Pair of Rookie Defenders
And then there were two.
On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos reportedly agreed to terms with third-round rookie defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones and fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson on their four-year contracts.
Of the Broncos' seven-man 2025 draft class, only first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron and second-round running back RJ Harvey remain unsigned — though that will likely change before the start of this weekend's rookie minicamp.
A tweener who shuttled between defensive end and rush linebacker, Jones played four seasons (starting two) at LSU where he totaled 38 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and three forced fumbles across 51 games. He enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign for the Tigers, registering a career-best 40 quarterback pressures.
The Broncos thought so highly of the 6-foot-5, 280-pound defender that they traded three picks to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up for him at No. 101 overall.
“He kind of fits our mold of defensive line," general manager George Paton said of Jones. "The size—six-[feet] six-[inches], 280 [pounds]. We feel like he can continue to grow in that role. He’ll play [defensive] end for us, but he has flexibility down the line of scrimmage. This guy is long. He’s strong [and] plays with really good leverage. Then he’s improving as a rusher. You could see that throughout the season, then you got to the Senior Bowl. We thought he had a really good week and played really well in the game. So he’s just going to keep getting better. [Defensive Line Coach] Jamar Cain has coached him, so again we had insight on him like we did some of the others. I think what sticks out with him is just how hard he plays. The motor—he goes 110 miles per hour every play, so he fits in with our group. He’ll have time to develop as well as he has good guys in front of him.”
With his hand in the dirt, Jones will see immediate playing time as a rookie behind starting DEs Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers, and could be groomed to replace the latter, who's entering the final season of his contract.
Thirty-three spots after nabbing Jones, the Broncos selected Robinson at No. 134 overall. A fellow tweener, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound 'backer appeared in 43 games for Alabama, finishing with 54 combined tackles (30 solo), 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two fumble recoveries while also shining on special teams.
Assuming he's stationed along the EDGE, Robinson will back up the likes of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Jonah Elliss in Year 1. His greater impact out of the gates should come via the third side of the ball.
“We’ve been seeing flashes of him the last four years at Alabama, really the last two on defense," Paton said. "But you look throughout his career, just the special team plays. I think he had 16, especially in tackles, in the last two years. You see the athletic traits, the athletic ability, the length, the speed, the way he plays, the motor he plays with. He’s played behind some really good outside backers like [Texans DE] Will Anderson, [Vikings OLB] Dallas Turner, guys like that. So, he wasn’t playing a whole lot this year, kind of clicked on defense and then obviously he got the injury, but he has all the traits you look for at that position and yet, in the meantime, he can be a hardcore special teamer so that’s what attracted us.”