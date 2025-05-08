Broncos' contract guru Rich Hurtado furiously making deals. Source confirms Broncos have 4-yr deal w/3rd-rd DT Sai'vion Jones. (1st by @bylucaevans)

In past 2 days, deals:

7th: TE Lohner

6th: P Crawshaw

4th: OLB Robinson

3rd: DT Jones

3rd: WR Bryant

Left: 1st, Barron; 2d, Harvey.