Sean Payton Applauds Broncos DL Zach Allen Amid Extension Chatter
Rumors of the Denver Broncos "closing in" on an extension with All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen ripped through the fan base like wildfire on Thursday. On a defense that's stacked with alphas throughout the lineup, Allen is the one who makes the unit tick in the trenches because of all the things he can do.
"I mean, there are some players that have that versatility," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Allen on Thursday. "His football IQ obviously is very good, and so he becomes an impactful player."
Allen has the kind of motor and work ethic that makes coaches grin from ear-to-ear, and as far as bang for the buck goes, he offers true value for money. Payton highlighted Allen's motor and stamina, and how he reminds him of New Orleans Saints defender Cam Jordan.
"I think it's a strength," Payton said of Allen. "I am not making the comparisons relative to the positions they play. Cam Jordan plays a different position, but Cam had the unique ability on play 72, it looked like play eight. And I'd say Zach has that stamina and that cardio where he's in great shape. But when you look at the tape, it's hard to play on the offensive and defensive front, especially the defensive front. A lot of snaps like that, and it's one of his strengths and the versatility."
A defensive line that can attack and disrupt the opposing interior is only possible with players who can genuinely do both things. To a large extent, Payton doesn't feel that the Broncos overly disguise what they do upfront and that's because Allen checks so many boxes.
"I think one of his strengths is he's exceptionally bright, extremely football smart," Payton said. "You're seeing things that he's doing to disguise that you'd see from a veteran at the nickel position. Not so much outside, but yeah, I think that his athleticism and his football IQ, you don't feel a rookie when it comes to the things that we're doing right now. And so there are times where you may draft someone, and you wouldn't have that same luxury."
When you factor in all the doors Allen opens up for the Broncos defense, it's not that difficult to understand the urgency to get a long-term deal hashed out prior to the season kicking off. Furthermore, Allen's veteran chops are very hard to replace — just ask the Arizona Cardinals.
While he was learning his craft out in the desert, Allen was mentored by a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt. But when Joseph was hired by the Broncos, they ponied up for Allen's services, and he was happy to join the only defensive coordinator he's ever known in the Mile High City.
Fast forward to 2025, and nobody has been shy about predicting the Broncos defense becoming the NFL's premier unit this season. Allen is the dynamo on a defense that knows it's extremely good, and is willing to work hard to prove it.
When push comes to shove, that sounds like something worth paying for.