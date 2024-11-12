Sean Payton Says Estime & Mims Gave Broncos Some 'Juice' in KC
There appears to have been a changing of the guard in the Denver Broncos’ backfield. Fourth-year running back Javonte Williams and second-year Jaleel McLaughlin had combined for 155 rush attempts entering Week 10), but the duo totaled just three carries between vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Instead, Broncos head coach Sean Payton went with 2024 fifth-rounder Audric Estime and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. at Arrowhead Stadium. This new rushing duo totaled 70 yards on 17 carries. It might be the new status quo.
“I thought he ran well yesterday," head coach Sean Payton said of Estime. "I thought Mims gave us some juice as well. [We’re] just trying to find different roles and different ways to utilize these players. I was encouraged."
On the subject of Estime, Payton was emphatic.
"He’ll continue to get more reps," Payton said of Estime.
On the season, the Broncos have not received much consistency from their running backs. While Denver entered last week's game ranked ninth in rush success rate, its EPA/Play was squarely middle-of-the-pack, ranked 16th. Furthermore, many of the Broncos’ offensive metrics were being carried a tad by the rushing proficiency of quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix currently ranks fifth in the NFL in quarterback rushing yards at 295, is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with four, and ranks fifth in rush EPA accumulated so far this season, much of which has been totaled as a scrambler as opposed to designed runs.
That he is the kind of athlete who can create as a runner is a huge benefit to Nix's game, but he isn’t Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, or Kyler Murray, and shouldn’t shoulder the onus of the rushing attack as much as he has on top of learning what it takes to be an NFL quarterback.
After Payton stated on multiple occasions that he wanted to see more of Estime and utilize the rookie more going forward, the Broncos’ head coach finally lived up to his word. After only totaling 15 carries in his previous five games this season, Estime toted the rock a grand total of 14 times for 53 yards and 3.8 yards per carry on Sunday.
Those are not impressive numbers, but Estime ran hard and brought an element of downhill physicality from the running back position the Broncos simply haven't had this season. Furthermore, he protected the football.
Having fumbled the ball two times in his previous 15 carries, even simply not putting the ball on the turf should garner the rookie more touches going forward against much easier run defenses than Kansas City. Estime isn’t just playing for a larger role going forward this season, but also for a shot at being the Broncos' main back next season. In an incredibly talented running back draft class in 2025, Estime is auditioning for his role next season right now.
Outside of Estime essentially becoming the main ball-carrier this week, the Broncos also utilized Mims in a role not yet seen this season. He previously lined up in the backfield twice this season.
In Week 7, Mims earned five snaps in the backfield (along with five in the slot and three out wide) in Week 10. He only carried the ball three times for 17 yards at Arrowhead while in the backfield and totaled four receptions for just 13 total yards, but the shift in role usage is notable.
Was this just a one-week occurrence, or will Mims start to eat into the backfield snap count going forward?
Mims could, in theory, give the Broncos some interesting schematic advantages if he were to add being a special-package running back to his repertoire. From how opposing defenses would have to match him in the huddle with no other back (do they treat him like a running back with a linebacker in the box or a defensive back in case it’s empty with five wide?) to the matchups Payton could be attempting to set up down the road with Mims in space against a linebacker down the field, he could wind up a positive contributor to the offense.
Being a gadget offensive weapon and good returner while never really developing into a positive impact player at wide receiver isn’t exactly the return on investment the Broncos probably hoped they'd get by trading up for Mims in the 2023 draft, but credit to him and the coaching staff for trying to find innovative ways to get his speed and open-field ability into the offensive game plan.
Will the Broncos completely shift to Estime and Mims eating more snaps than Williams and McLaughlin going forward? Or was it matchup-based?
The next few games will be telling, but the Broncos undoubtedly need to get more out of their running backs down the back half of the season and Payton is utilizing what options he has available to find answers in the backfield.
