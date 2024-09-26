Payton: Broncos OLB Baron Browning to Play Again This Season
Perhaps when he's first eligible in Week 7, or perhaps not — but Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton fully expects starting outside linebacker Baron Browning to return at some point this season.
“Yes, yes. That's a fair question. He's on short-term injured reserve," Payton told reporters Wednesday.
A third-year starter, Browning sustained a foot injury during Denver's Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh and landed on IR shortly after, ruling him out for at least four games. He'll be permitted to come off the injured list for the team's Oct. 17 road contest at New Orleans, assuming medical clearance is granted.
His absence has afforded more opportunity for rookie OLB Jonah Elliss, who notched his first career sack against the Steelers, and former UFL standout Dondrea Tillman, who posted a pair of quarterback takedowns upon being promoted to the active roster in Week 3.
“We weren't going to just let the other three play 60 snaps or 50 snaps," Payton said Monday of Elliss, starting OLB Jonathon Cooper, and designated pass-rusher Nik Bonitto. "A guy like that [Tillman] was coming up, he's got to be playing in the kicking game and then getting snaps on defense. I was pleased with his effort. He's strong. I've mentioned earlier in the week, we've seen a lot from him. I was excited to see him take advantage of the opportunity.”
For as long as Browning remains sidelined, the Broncos will likely continue to rely upon a rotation of Elliss, Tillman, and Bonitto opposite Cooper, who leads the club with three sacks.
