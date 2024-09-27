Broncos HC Sean Payton Reveals Key to Offense Starting Fast vs. Jets
One of the hallmarks of the Denver Broncos' 26-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week was the offense's fast start. The Broncos cruised down on their opening possession and put a touchdown on the board, which was a feat they'd been unable to acheive in the first two games.
Suffice it to say, it made a huge difference in the flow, momentum, and complexion of Week 3's game. The Broncos are hoping to duplicate that early-and-often success in this week's road tilt vs. the New York Jets.
On Friday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton touched on the key to his offense starting fast once again.
“I think each game takes on kind of a shape of its own," Payton said. "You always want to score on your first possession. In other words, we do the openers. We’ll look at all those opening drives. When you see them, there’s touchdowns, there’s field goals and there’s punts, punts, punts. Occasionally, there’s a turnover. It’s trying to put together the right grouping of plays that fit who we’re playing.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Payton is an acolyte of the West Coast Offense, which was the brain child of the late, great Bill Walsh. Payton's WCO iteration was heavily influenced by Jon Gruden, and he has since taken it to new heights that even 'Chucky' never achieved.
To use the word again, one of the hallmarks of the West Coast Offense is the pre-scripted first 15-20 plays. Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, and later, Gary Kubiak, devastated opponents with that first set of plays.
Everyone has a plan 'til they get punched in the mouth, according to Mike Tyson, and so it goes in NFL games. Sometimes a pre-scripted set of plays gets blown off course by an opponent's counterpunch you don't see coming.
From there, the successful NFL coaches are the ones who thrive at in-game adjustments. Traditionally, Payton has been one of the best in-game counterpunchers, but his success in this department has been inconsistent since arriving in Denver.
With a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix going against a 40-year-old future Hall-of-Famer in Aaron Rodgers, the imperative for a hot start will be high. It's one of the reasons why Payton tries to include Nix's comfort plays in each week's game plan.
“It’s certainly a comfort level with certain plays he likes," Payton said of Nix. "That communication last night was kind of our last install. ‘Hey, can we get this in?’ Or something he’s comfortable with. Usually, we put it in.”
Nix is still looking for his first career passing touchdown, and he enters Week 4 as the Broncos' leading rusher. Obviously, in order for the Broncos to have the success Payton hoped for this season, the running game has to come alive.
What better place for it do so than on the road in a hostile environment like MetLife Stadium? As the Broncos work to get the running backs more efficient with their carries, look for Payton to continue being creative in how Nix's dual-threat capabilities are deployed against the enemy.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!