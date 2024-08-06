Payton Justifies Broncos Releasing S Caden Sterns: 'The Depth'
Sean Payton required little prodding Monday when asked to explain the rationale behind the Denver Broncos releasing safety Caden Sterns.
The Broncos coach evidently subscribes to the time-tested football adage that "one cannot make the club from the tub." In other words: if you're unable to play, the team will find the next man up who can go. It's a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business — and Sterns hasn't done a whole lot of late.
Others have. Which is at least partly responsible for his four-year stint coming to an unceremonious end.
“The depth," Payton pointed to in justifying Sterns' departure. "I visited with Caden this morning and just told him that right now we felt like it was in the best interest of our team. Especially this early where he’ll have a chance to either possibly sign with another team or possibly be traded. Part of it is the byproduct of some of these other guys that are playing ahead of him right now.”
Indeed, there are other members of Denver's secondary who've earned further evaluation, who are actually contributing on the field. They didn't get enough of that with Sterns, who missed 12 games in 2022 with a hip issue, virtually all of last season with a knee injury, and opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
“Look he is not there yet, but it’s nice to see him back on the field," Payton said last week of the 2021 fifth-round pick. "It took a while so we just have to be real measured and smart with his acclimation back, but it’s good to have him back out here.”
That the Broncos threw in the towel this abruptly is a strong indication Sterns fell too behind the proverbial eight ball, losing irrecoverable ground on the depth chart to PJ Locke, JL Skinner, and Devon Key.
Payton confirmed as much Monday afternoon, mentioning second-year man Skinner as "one of the young guys that will be pushing" for an increased role.
"He’s one of—not just the only one, but he’s one of a handful of these guys—He’s smart," Payton said after Day 9 of training camp. "He really came on in the second half of last season. He came on in the kicking game and we started seeing him on scout team offensively. So he’s playing with confidence and he’s one of the younger guys that will be pushing. He just has to keep progressing.”
