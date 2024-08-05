Report: Broncos Plan to Release S Caden Sterns
The peaks and valleys of Caden Sterns' young but star-crossed NFL career just hit another of the latter.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Denver Broncos plan on releasing the fourth-year safety. 9NEWS' Mike Klis confirmed Sterns will be cut if no trade partners are found.
A 2021 fifth-round pick, Sterns appeared in 21 of a possible 51 games for the Broncos. The Texas product was impressive when on the field, particularly in pass coverage, notching nine pass deflections and five interceptions across 588 defensive snaps. But herein lies the problem: he rarely was.
Sterns missed 12 games in 2022 with a nagging hip issue that bled into last season, subsequently suffering a season-ending torn patella tendon early in Denver's Week 1 loss to the Raiders. He opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and had "a road ahead of him" in his return to full-time action, per head coach Sean Payton.
“Look he is not there yet, but it’s nice to see him back on the field," Payton said last week. "It took a while so we just have to be real measured and smart with his acclimation back, but it’s good to have him back out here.”
Sterns' departure is likely less of an indication the Broncos intend to bring back Pro Bowl S Justin Simmons, who remains a free agent, and moreso signals they're high on the other guys behind veteran starter Brandon Jones.
