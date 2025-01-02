Payton on Chiefs QB Carson Wentz: Broncos Were Interested
With Patrick Mahomes officially ruled out, the Broncos will do battle against Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz in Sunday's regular-season finale — a game that means little to one-seed Kansas City and everything to potentially seven-seed Denver.
For Broncos coach Sean Payton, it'll be an up-close look at a decorated veteran he admittedly considered signing before the 2024 campaign began.
“He’s in this league for a reason. He’s big, and he’s strong. He was a first-round draft pick," Payton said of Wentz on Wednesday. "We spoke during the offseason a little bit with him and his agents. It’s the player but it’s also everything around it and understanding what they’re trying to do.”
The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Wentz reached his NFL climax as a sophomore when he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles. He eventually fizzled out of Philly and went on to start 24 games for Indianapolis and Washington before settling into a reserve role.
Wentz — who has more than 22,000 career passing yards, 153 touchdown throws, and 67 interceptions — inked a one-year deal with the Chiefs last April to serve as Mahomes' clipboard holder. (This presumably forced Denver to pivot to Plan B and C: trading for QB Zach Wilson and drafting QB Bo Nix.)
And while an obvious downgrade from Mahomes, the 32-year-old is a dangerous wildcard for a desperate Broncos team hoping to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
“I would argue to say that there’s 31 other teams that wouldn’t mind him as a backup,” said defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who played against Wentz in 2021. “Good player. He can run the ball. He can throw the ball. He does a good job commanding the offense.”
Wentz is among several Chiefs backups expected to receive full-time snaps at Empower Field in Week 18, coach Andy Reid confirmed.
The Broncos would officially lock up the final AFC postseason spot with a win or losses by the Bengals and Dolphins.
“Like I said to the team this morning, ‘Our focus has got to be on this team in general.’ They’ll be, I’m sure, some different people in different places," Payton said. "It’s not like college though. We don’t have rosters of 105 [or] 110. When the season starts, they say, ‘Here’s the schedule, go play.’ Credit to Kansas City, [Chiefs Head Coach] Andy [Reid] and his team. When you go 15-1, then you’re afforded those decisions. I’ve been in that position where your team might need a break here or there. They’ve earned that and that’s part of the deal. For us, it’s about understanding what we’re seeing scheme-wise and being ready to play our best game.”
