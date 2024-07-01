Sean Payton Opens Up on How Broncos Landed DBs Coach Jim Leonhard
Earlier this year, former safety turned coach Jim Leonhard left behind a cushy analyst role at the University of Illinois to join forces with Sean Payton as Denver Broncos secondary coach. As a former 10-year NFL safety, Leonhard had a stop in Denver back in 2012, appearing in 16 games for the Broncos and picking off two passes, as well as Payton's New Orleans Saints the following year.
When Payton first landed in Denver, extenuating circumstances meant that he couldn't immediately add Leonhard to his initial coaching staff, even though he was on his wish list. Ultimately, Payton's perseverance paid off, and the ambitious 41-year-old is now with the Broncos for 2024 after Christian Parker accepted a coaching job in Philadelphia.
"He's extremely smart. Even last year in the process, he was going through a hip replacement surgery, so I was trying to hire him, but he was going to have trouble with that," Payton said of Leonhard during OTAs. "He spent that year—last year—just working kind of a consultant with Illinois. He was able to do that where it was going to be harder for him to commit. When this year came around and the opportunity presented itself—we are getting someone with [playing] experience and we're getting someone with coaching experience as well."
After making a genuine push for the head-coaching job at Wisconsin, Payton must have done a fantastic job of selling Leonhard on taking an assistant role within the Broncos because he had options. Still, Leonhard had to be in the right place to accept Payton's job offer, and the second time proved to be the charm.
"Definitely excited to be here," Leonhard said during OTAs. "Last year was a great time for me to kind of step away and reset a little bit. We [Payton] had talked a year ago and decided against it, but it was hard to turn down twice. I loved my time here in Denver. It was a great experience as a player, and just knowing really from the top down, the commitment and the passion for the Broncos here in Denver. I'm excited to be back for this to be my first opportunity coaching in the NFL."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
One of the clinching factors for Leonhard could have been the golden opportunity to coach Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
"Talent wins in this league," Leonhard said."Obviously, we feel like we have one of the best corners in the NFL. Excited to work with him and to just help grow the leadership side. He's getting to a point in his career where his voice goes a long way on the team, in the DB room... So much of what he does is just so natural. It looks easy for him, and [I am] just trying to find ways to continue to get him to improve, but once again to have more of an impact on this team on the field, off the field. That's really his next step."
Getting more out of Surtain is a key to the Broncos having defensive success this coming season, but if Leonhard can mix in the variety of skill sets he now has at his disposal in the secondary, he's confident that a flexible group can emerge.
"You need versatility, whether it's flexibility between corners, safeties being able to play outside, inside," Leonhard said. "You can't hide. You can't hide guys anymore. You have to be able to communicate and think. If you can't play inside the numbers, they just put their best receiver in there and work those matchups... I was a guy throughout my career that had to do a little bit of everything. [I] try to get that across to our players, and I'm excited for that challenge. I think we have a number of DBs that have a really versaltile skill set, and we're going to take advantage of that."
Harkening back to his playing days, Leonhard was also a nifty kick returner for a number of years with several teams. Given the NFL's recent rule changes in that department, it's highly likely that the former third-phase ace will be a resource for Payton and Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica moving forward.
Payton is especially bullish on Denver's All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr. learning a few tricks of the trade from the always reliable Leonhard.
"He did a lot, and he will lean on him in all of those areas," Payton said of Mims learning from Leonhard. "He really had a good career and was part of a lot of winning teams, too. the Jets—I remember competing against the Jets and [he] had two real good seasons there. He was part of those teams with [former Jets HC] Rex [Ryan]. He was in Baltimore and here. He was at a few stops, but when you play that long, he is doing something right."
Becoming proficient in coaching all three phases of the game is absolutely invaluable to any assistant with head-coaching aspirations. Leonhard can bring a whole range of coaching skills to the table for Payton, but if he's successful, he might not hang around for long.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!