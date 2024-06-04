Payton 'Thinks' Courtland Sutton Will Report to Mandatory Camp
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton tentatively expects disgruntled wide receiver Courtland Sutton to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp.
Payton, however, stopped short of making any definitive proclamations on whether Sutton would end his spring-long holdout.
“Yeah, I think he’ll be here for minicamp. It’s mandatory,” Payton told reporters Tuesday. “I think that’ll work itself out. I think he’ll be here, yeah, but I don’t know that for sure.”
Sutton, 28, has stayed away from Dove Valley for the duration of Denver's offseason program, which to this point remains voluntary. The former Pro Bowler, coming off a personal-best 10-touchdown campaign, reportedly is seeking a significant pay bump from the $13.6 million he's scheduled to earn in 2024.
“Well, it’s not that he doesn’t like our new uniforms,” Payton said regarding Sutton's absence.
Considering he's subject to five-digit fines for each missed day of mandatory work, it'd be a surprise if Sutton doesn't show up at Broncos Park for the final practices before training camp.
Then again, with the NFL receiver market consistently resetting, Sutton — who's made over $40 million in his career — could feel empowered to eat the money and bet on himself, dragging this standoff into the summer months.
Resolution awaits, one way or another.
