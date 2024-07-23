Broncos HC Sean Payton Addresses Courtland Sutton Issue as Vets Report
When the cleats hit the grass at Denver Broncos HQ on Friday to kick off training camp, veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton is expected to be there. Head coach Sean Payton spoke to the Sutton issue on Tuesday in his first press conference of the training camp cycle.
“He’ll be here and ready to go," Payton said of Sutton.
Sutton's absence from the voluntary portion of the Broncos' offseason training program was perceived as a soft hold-out. Reports claimed that he was looking for a modest raise.
But when the former Pro Bowler showed up for mandatory minicamp in early June, we learned that there was a lot more to his absence. Sutton had offseason ankle surgery, and with the Broncos' advice and direction, he rehabbed and worked out in Florida while his teammates were going through OTAs.
“I was down in Florida doing some rehab," Sutton said back on June 11. "As you all know, I had some surgery on my ankle from the last game. I linked up with the training staff here and they sent me down in Florida to a guy that they were comfortable with. I was down there working with him and getting my ankle right. I was having a really good rehab process. Talking to the team, Coach [Payton], were on the same page of me being able to stay down there and continue to get my ankle to where I need it to get to so I would ultimately be able to get ready for the season.”
The bottom line is, Sutton is under contract for another two years — through 2025. While he had a productive 2023 campaign under Payton, Sutton's 10 touchdown catches represented the only noteworthy performance he's delivered, arguably, since the Broncos gave him the four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2021.
Sad but true. And it's not all his fault. At a quarterback-dependent position, Sutton has been on the losing end of Denver's quarterback carousel. And it also took him some time to bounce back to form from the ACL tear he suffered in 2020.
Sutton reportedly is seeking upwards of a $3M raise. Perhaps the message Payton is sending is that he needs to show up and earn the $13M salary the Broncos are obligated to pay him this coming season.
Sutton will show up. And if he's able to provide that security blanket to Bo Nix or whichever quarterback Payton anoints as the starter, and goes on to produce at a WR1 level, perhaps Sutton's request for a raise will be met by the Broncos in the form of another extension.
For now, though, the Broncos are expecting the 28-year-old receiver to show up and honor his contract. That starts on Friday, July 26.
