Broncos NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

Draft day is finally here. After months of waiting through arguably the driest Denver Broncos offseason in recent memory, the 2026 NFL draft has arrived.

We'll be tracking and grading every pick Denver makes here in this article. The Broncos currently hold seven selections in the 2026 NFL draft:

Round 2 : No. 62 overall

: No. 62 overall Round 4 : No. 108 overall (from New Orleans)

: No. 108 overall (from New Orleans) Round 4 : No. 111 overall (from Miami)

: No. 111 overall (from Miami) Round 5 : No. 170 overall

: No. 170 overall Round 7 : No. 246 overall

: No. 246 overall Round 7 : No. 256 overall (compensatory)

: No. 256 overall (compensatory) Round 7: No. 257 overall (compensatory)

The odds that the Broncos will make all seven of these picks in the exact spots they're currently slated are slim. The Broncos are missing a first and third-round pick this year after they relinquished them in the Jaylen Waddle trade , which has created speculation about a possible trade-up .

Broncos GM George Paton has shot down the notion of trading all the way up into the first round from pick No. 62, but he wouldn't rule out a trade-up in Round 2 . Still, we have to be prepared for anything on Day 1 of the draft because the Broncos believe in their roster and they know they're only a few pieces away from getting over the hump.

In other words, if Paton sees such a piece in this draft, and he's within striking distance, it might be pricey, but the Broncos could maneuver. I'm certainly not expecting a first-round trade-up, but I'm not ruling it out, either.

Night 1 of the draft kicks off at 6 pm MDT. Odds are, we'll be waiting until Friday — Day 2 — before the Broncos get in on this draft party, but we'll be ready for anything.

Needs

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) huddles with teammates in the second half against the Cleveland Browns. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Again, this is a strong and deep roster. The Broncos have no dire needs, but there are some positions that could use more depth in 2026 or feature veterans on expiring contracts.

In no particular order, here are the positions to watch in this draft:

Running back

Linebacker

Tight end

Defensive line

Safety

Offensive line

If the Broncos don't make any picks on Thursday night, we won't be updating this tracker until Friday, Day 2 of the draft. Hang tight, though. Things are about to get interesting.

2026 Draft Picks

...coming soon.

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