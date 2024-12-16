Payton Defends Decision to Keep Broncos CB Pat Surtain II in Colts Game
Late in the fourth quarter of the Denver Broncos' romping 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts, star cornerback Patrick Surtain II exited with an ankle injury. Surtain suffered the injury earlier in the quarter after intercepting Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, but the Broncos' medical staff green-lit his return.
After making a tough stop to get the Colts off the field not long after his big interception, Surtain aggravated the ankle injury. With the Broncos up against a short-week turnaround, scheduled next to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, head coach Sean Payton is facing blowback for the team's decision to let Surtain back in the game amid the team's multi-score lead over the Colts.
At the podium following the final gun, Payton addressed that burning question.
“Anything we do relative to a player’s injury is always if the medical staff feels like he can go back in and he’s healthy enough," Payton said. "There is never any, ‘Well we don’t need him now.’ It is just strictly, is he healthy enough to play? If he’s not, he won’t. If he is, he will play. I think that is the only way you can approach things like that.”
Payton didn't address Surtain's prognosis or Week 16 outlook. The Broncos head coach is notoriously tight-lipped about discussing injuries, and it's likely we won't know what Surtain's availability in L.A. will be until Wednesday — perhaps even gameday.
Surtain is a force, no doubt, and the Broncos defense operates on a different level when he's on the field. When he suffered his concussion on the first defensive play vs. the Chargers earlier this season, the Broncos defense played like it was shell-shocked to suddenly be without its shut-down corner and captain.
Along with the interception, Surtain had two pass break-ups vs. the Colts, giving him 11 on the season. He became the first player in Broncos history to record at least 10 passes defensed in each of his first four season within the NFL. His 47 career pass break-ups rank as the second-most by a Bronco in his first four NFL seasons.
Adding insult to injury, fellow starting cornerback Riley Moss isn't expected back for the Chargers game. If that holds true, the Broncos might be forced to contend with Justin Herbert with nickel Ja'Quan McMillian, rookie Kris Abrams-Draine, Damarri Mathis, and Levi Wallace, the last of whom was a healthy scratch vs. the Colts.
The silver lining is the emergence of Abrams-Draine. Drafted in the fifth round this past spring, he saw the first defensive snaps of his rookie season in Week 13 in relief of the beleaguered (and benched) Wallace, and started his first NFL game vs. the Colts.
Abrams-Draine acquitted himself well on Sunday with two pass break-ups and three tackles (two solo). The Broncos only additional saving grace, in the event of another Surtain absence, is the Chargers' lack of receiving weapons outside of Ladd McConkey.
We'll be closely monitoring Surtain's status as this short week marches on.
