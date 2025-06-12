Broncos 'All Good' With WR Devaughn Vele's Minicamp Absence
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is not sweating the fact that second-year wide receiver Devaughn Vele has yet to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp.
Vele wasn't spotted on the practice field at Broncos Park on Tuesday or Wednesday, raising a question that Payton quickly shut down.
“No, all good. We’ve had great attendance," Payton told reporters. "We’re very much aware each day if someone has an event or doing something. All good.”
Vele is among three players — including wide receiver AT Perry and running back Blake Watson — whom the media has seen no sign of this week. Payton didn't provide a reason for their absences, suggesting little concern.
A 2024 seventh-round pick, Vele made 13 appearances as a rookie for the Broncos, securing 41 of 55 targets for 475 yards and three touchdowns. The Utah product carried over well into spring practices, with The Denver Post's Troy Renck recently observing, "Vele looks different. He is more confident. His athleticism continues to shine. ... And Vele’s mind has clearly slowed down at the start of Year 2."
With no apparent cause for alarm bells, Vele will return to the field in training camp as the Broncos' WR2 behind entrenched veteran Courtland Sutton.
In the meantime, those reps have been split between Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and third-round rookie Pat Bryant, who's not only caught most of the passes thrown his way — but also the eye of the coaching staff.
" [There are] little things we’re coaching up, but you like what you see. I like what I see," Payton said of Bryant on Wednesday. "He’s tough. There are things where he’s catching one like this… There are things that you’re immediately on these guys. That’s good to great. That’s coaching. Interview him. Be around him. It’s so important to him. I would say that’s probably the case with so many of these young guys. It’s not like an accident. There’s a profile we’re looking for. It’s not easy always. Sometimes that requires more trips and visits. But we’re looking for a certain profile.”
He continued: “I like bigger receivers. He’s good at the line of scrimmage. I would say he has exceptionally strong hands in traffic. So it’s not that I don’t like smaller receivers, I do, but the bigger receivers that can block and are physical at the line of scrimmage… He showed those traits.”