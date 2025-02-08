Sean Payton’s Draft Success Shows Broncos can Find Weapons Beyond Round 1
The Denver Broncos' biggest accomplishment in 2024 was finding their franchise quarterback: Bo Nix, out of Oregon. Nix threw for 3775 yards and 29 touchdowns with limited offensive firepower.
The Broncos' running game was abysmal. Thanks to Nix's legs, the Broncos' ground game finished 16th in the NFL. But the running backs combined for just 1,487 rushing yards, which ranked 31st in the league. And, outside of Courtland Sutton, the Broncos didn’t have a consistent playmaker at wideout or tight end.
Broncos Country is clamoring for Denver to draft an offensive playmaker with its first-round pick, but Sean Payton’s history of finding gems in the later rounds suggests they don’t have to take that route.
Former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston was a seventh-round pick in 2006, Payton’s first year in New Orleans. Colston posted six 1,000-yard seasons in his 10-year career, 9,759 yards, and 72 touchdowns overall. He helped the Saints hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history, making him a massive hit in the draft.
Another prolific draft selection by Payton is tight end Jimmy Graham, who was selected in the third round in 2010. Graham played 13 years in the league, five under Payton, amassing 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns.
Graham's best season came in 2013 when he caught 86 passes for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns, stats that Denver’s current tight ends could only dream of. Graham finished his career as a four-time Pro Bowler and a 2013 first-team All-Pro. Luckily for the Broncos, this year's tight-end class is full of tight ends of all skill sets to choose from outside the first round.
The most recent example of Coach Payton finding a diamond in the rough is Alvin Kamara, who was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. Kamara earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and made five Pro Bowl teams. Through his seven seasons, he’s rushed for 6,779 yards and 60 touchdowns on the ground, 4,762 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. Kamara is the definition of a Swiss army knife and was an excellent find by Sean Payton.
The Broncos must build around Nix if they wish to be playoff contenders for the foreseeable future. While using their 20th overall pick to find a dynamic offensive weapon, they aren’t as pressed to do so as fans might think.
Payton’s track record of finding diamonds in the rough and GM George Paton’s eye for scouting makes it much easier to find game-changers throughout the rest of the draft. Whichever direction the Broncos choose, they won’t be pigeonholed into just a few options.
