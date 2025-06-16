Broncos HC Sean Payton Has Seen 'Flashes' from Undrafted WR
Among the more unheralded players to ascend through the Denver Broncos' offseason program is undrafted rookie wide receiver Kyrese White, who earned a contract with the club after an impressive May minicamp and has since participated in various voluntary and mandatory practices.
Wide-ranging though it may be, the Utah State product is officially on Sean Payton's radar.
“I think he’s gotten better. There have been some flashes," the Broncos head coach told reporters on June 11. "We’ll meet today. We’re really managing 91 [players] with the international player. So if one comes in, someone has to go out. If they’re out here, we’re evaluating them. We’re looking closely, and we’re trying to figure out what do they do well. It’s easy to say what they can’t do, but how can they help us?”
White went undrafted in April despite a breakout 2024 campaign for the Aggies, catching 44 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout — who transferred from Utah in 2022 — also returned eight kickoffs for 188 yards (23.5 yards per return) across 32 career games.
Talent doesn't appear to be an issue for White. But the dreaded numbers game might. He was one of four undrafted WRs the Broncos added, and they all face the simple reality of fighting for practice squad supremacy rather than placement on the 53-man roster.
Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims are locks. As is Devaughn Vele. Trent Sherfield should make it as a special-teamer. Payton has forecast an "ascension" for sophomore Troy Franklin and repeatedly talked up third-round rookie Pat Bryant.
"[There are] little things we’re coaching up, but you like what you see. I like what I see. He’s tough," Payton said of Bryant on June 11. "There are things where he’s catching one like this… There are things that you’re immediately on these guys. That’s good to great. That’s coaching. Interview him. Be around him. It’s so important to him. I would say that’s probably the case with so many of these young guys. It’s not like an accident. There’s a profile we’re looking for. It’s not easy always. Sometimes that requires more trips and visits. But we’re looking for a certain profile.”
This leaves White and the likes of Jerjuan Newton, Courtney Jackson, Joaquin Davis to battle throughout the summer, with the winner(s) likely to hang around — in some capacity — in the fall.