Report: Broncos Sign Multiple Players After Rookie Minicamp
After holding rookie minicamp, the Denver Broncos added several players to its 90-man offseason roster, signing tight end Cole Fotheringham, inside linebacker Jordan Turner, wide receiver Kyrese White, and long snapper Zach Triner, the NFL transaction wire showed Monday.
In corresponding moves, the Broncos waived ILB KJ Cloyd, TE Thomas Yassmin, cornerback Kendall Bohler, and defensive tackle Christian Dowell.
Fotheringham is perhaps the most intriguing name of the bunch. A 47-game contributor at Utah, he totaled 52 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns from 2018-2021. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound California native went undrafted in 2022 and spent a few years with the Las Vegas Raiders — mainly on the practice squad — before a cup of coffee with the Houston Texans and a second stint in Vegas last season.
"Fotheringham showed reliable hands and good ball tracking abilities when used in the passing game," reads his Sports Illustrated scouting profile. "He also has good body control that allows him to catch passes outside his frame. In addition, Fotheringham is a great blocker and creates good leverage by using the knee-pend technique which can drive defenders back once he initiates contact with his hands. He also has a good amount of strength and can easily outmuscle defenders."
Stationed at the bottom of the depth chart, Fotheringham will begin his Broncos tenure behind the likes of Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and seventh-round rookie Caleb Lohner.
Turner (6-1, 228) spent his first collegiate seasons with Wisconsin before transferring to Michigan State as a senior. Altogether, he made 107 solo tackles, 24 tackles for loss, eight sacks, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles across 42 games. Turner went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
White (5-10, 185) also went undrafted last month following a career-best 2024 campaign during which the Utah State product caught 44 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns. Like Turner, he accepted an invite to Broncos rookie camp — and impressed enough in his tryout to warrant a contract.
Triner was released by Denver last Friday after originally joining the club in April. The 34-year-old former Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will stand in for incumbent LS Mitch Fraboni while the latter recovers from offseason surgery.
The Broncos are scheduled to hold voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) from May 27-29 and June 3-5 and a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12 prior to a six-week summer break before the start of training camp in late July.
"I give them the same message each year, ‘Once you arrive, that’s part of us procuring the talent, but once you arrive here, how you arrived here isn’t important to us. You’re here,'" head coach Sean Payton said Saturday. "Then if the player is working out, participating, then we will watch this tape and talk about each player, ‘What’s it look like?’ That’s from the last tryout player we signed to the first-round draft pick. I’ve said this to you guys before: we never want someone that was here and hear about him later there [with another team]. That’s important that we do a close job looking closely at them.”