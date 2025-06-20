Payton Envisions 'Ascension' for Broncos Offensive Lineman
Troy Franklin isn't the only player on the Denver Broncos offense forecast for an "ascension" in 2025.
According to head coach Sean Payton, that distinction also belongs to center Luke Wattenberg, who's entering his second season as the starting pivot.
“He did a really good job coming in in Year 1. I think you’re going to see an ascension," Payton told reporters on June 11. "He’s exceptionally smart. I like his frame. He loves football. So I think that first year [of] full-time starting is going to benefit him greatly.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2022 fifth-round pick, Wattenberg made 23 appearances over his first two years in Denver, primarily as a reserve interior lineman, before eventually beating out Alex Forsyth for the starting job ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Wattenberg more than held his own across 13 starts; he was especially effective in pass-protection, finishing second among 64 qualifying NFL centers, per Pro Football Focus' metrics. The analytics giant recently ranked the Washington product as the league's 14th-best at his position.
“The former fifth-round pick entered 2024 with almost no experience, and what he had shown up to that point was well below par," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote on June 5. "That all changed once Wattenberg assumed a starting role, as he proved to be one of the best pass protectors at the position. His 82.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 ranked second among centers, and he also finished above the 90th percentile in all of PFF’s stable pass-blocking metrics.”
Wattenberg has his warts in the run game, which must be expected with a blocker so green. As Mile High Huddle's Erick Trickel noted, "The Broncos struggled when he was the lead blocker, unless it was between him and Meinerz, in which case, the right guard did most of the heavy lifting. But considering that Wattenberg only had 129 career snaps before being plugged in as the starter last year, it was an encouraging first year."
Considering his penchant for keeping quarterback Bo Nix clean -- the Broncos allowed just 24 sacks last season, tied for third-fewest in the NFL -- Wattenberg is likely viewed as a long-term pillar along the front-five. So long as Payton raves, the starting job belongs to him.
He'll return this fall buoying left tackle Garett Bolles, left guard Ben Powers, right guard Quinn Meinerz, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.
“All five are important and the way they play. Luke did a good job coming in," Payton said on June 5. "The experience and the toughness of that group is extremely important.”