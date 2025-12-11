Nix & Payton React to Broncos Being Home Underdogs vs. Packers

The oddsmakers have favored the traveling 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers this week against the 11-2 Denver Broncos. The Packers have won four in a row, which isn't easy to do in the NFL, while the Broncos are rolling on a 10-game winning streak.

Remember, the Broncos went eight seasons without even winning 10 games, let alone that many in a row. It's a Herculean achievement. Not only that, but the Broncos haven't lost at home since Week 6 of the 2024 season, and they're currently in possession of the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

Still, not enough to sway the oddsmakers this week, but I suppose one team has to be the betting favorite. Vegas likes Green Bay. Broncos head coach Sean Payton couldn't care less.

“I don’t really pay attention to that. We know we’re playing a good football team, so that’s something that we have no control over," Payton said on Wednesday. "We have four tough opponents the next four weeks, three of the four of them are at home. We’re counting on our crowd this week, not just at the line of scrimmage, but while they’re in the huddle.... Yes, we’re playing a good team.”

The Broncos have the third-toughest remaining schedule, and some would argue that this game is going to be the hardest. But the fact that three of the final four games are at home is fortunitous. The Broncos' home-field advantage is back, thanks to Payton and Bo Nix.

Nix Laughs

Like Payton, Nix hasn't lost much sleep over the Packers being favored against the Broncos this week.

“(Laughing) I don’t really care. My mom thinks we’ll win, so that’s all that matters," Nix said on Wednesday.

Payton and Nix portray themselves as oblivious to the spread, but it's a near given that the Broncos' underdog status is being highlighted in the locker room this week. Anything to give the team an edge.

Anything For an Edge

Because the Broncos are underdogs, I like their chances of prevailing vs. the Packers a bit more. The Broncos have operated best when flying under the radar, or when they've been overlooked and even dismissed.

Why are the Packers being given this preferred status, considering the Broncos' superior record, superior winning streak, and their home-field advantage? It's hard to say. All but one of their last four wins have been by a single-score margin, despite having a top-ranked offense and defense.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' past five wins have also been of the single-score variety, though last week's 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't nearly as close as the final tally would have you believe. But the last time the Broncos won by multiple scores was in Week 8, when they decimated the Dallas Cowboys 44-24.

The Packers couldn't beat the Cowboys, tying with them 40-40 in Week 4. And yet, Green Bay is the favorite against the Broncos.

It'll be fun to see how it actually plays out. If the Broncos lose, it won't be the end of the world, and it might actually be a relief to give up the ghost on this winning streak as a means of cleansing the palate ahead of the playoffs.

Of Denver's final four games, this is the only non-conference opponent, so if they're going to lose one more, this would be the best one. For that reason, and others, I'd be surprised if the Broncos don't find a way to win this game.

