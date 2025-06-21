Broncos HC Pays Compliment to Veteran DL Malcolm Roach
That the Denver Broncos defensive line was so menacing in 2024 can not be credited solely to the dominance of Zach Allen or the breakout of John Franklin-Myers.
It was also due in part to the intangibles of veteran reserve Malcolm Roach, a longtime favorite of head coach Sean Payton dating back to their time together in the Big Easy.
“I don’t recall when I was in New Orleans that leadership. He was a younger player there. The leadership," Payton said on June 10. "One of his great traits is he doesn’t have bad days. If you guys have spent time interviewing him, he’s upbeat, he comes out here with energy. I think that’s contagious to his position group.”
“He was a part of it. He was a part of it," Payton added when asked if Roach made his linemates better. "We’re glad he’s with us.”
Undrafted in 2020, Roach spent four seasons with the Saints -- two under Payton -- before eventually following his coach to the Mile High City, inking a two-year, $7 million deal in March 2024 which included a modest $2.5 million signing bonus.
The Texas product provided a fantastic return on investment, notching career-bests in combined tackles (43) and sacks (2.5) while contributing five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
"Signing Malcolm Roach was a huge addition—it could’ve been our best addition of the offseason in free agency," Broncos general manager George Paton said in January. "Then we were able to trade for ‘JFM’ (DL John Franklin-Myers). We had a good front line, then we had depth. Really that’s the trick on defense. Having a wave in the defensive line. We had a wave at outside linebacker. Our guys never tired. [DL] Zach Allen wouldn’t come off the field, but we did have a nice wave. Like you said, it permeates your team [and] your organization.”
Denver's defensive trenches grew by one this offseason with the selection of third-round rookie Sai'vion Jones, who could see snaps across the line. The club also re-signed nose tackle DJ Jones, who starts ahead of Roach.
Still, the latter is an unquestioned "glue guy" for the locker room and someone the brain trust loves having around. Roach will play meaningful reps despite the crowded nature of the position group -- and effective reps, at that.