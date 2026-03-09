Broncos Could Look In-House to Replace DE John Franklin-Myers

As expected, the Denver Broncos lost starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers on the first (unofficial) day of NFL free agency.

According to reports, the Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with Franklin-Myers on a three-year, $63 million contract, including $42 million guaranteed.

The deal will become official at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Acquired from the Jets in 2024, Franklin-Myers recorded 30 solo tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 33 quarterback hits, and 14.5 sacks across 33 games with the Broncos. He set a career-high this past season with 7.5 QB takedowns, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 49 interior defender among 127 qualifiers.

"Over the past two seasons in Denver, Franklin-Myers has showcased his talent as a pass-rusher, posting 14.5 sacks and ranking in the 96th percentile among interior defenders in both PFF pass-rush grade (78.4) and pass-rush win rate (15.1%). Undoubtedly, he should draw the attention of teams in need of a strong contributor on the interior of the defense," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote on Feb. 5.

The Broncos — despite possessing the requisite cap space — were always unlikely to retain Franklin-Myers after doling out extensions to several defensive players, including linemen Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Malcolm Roach.

The team instead opted to re-sign a number of in-house free agents, such as running back J.K. Dobbins, linebacker Justin Strnad, tight end Adam Trautman, and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts with defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

How the Broncos Replace JFM

There are two distinct scenarios the Broncos can employ to overcome the defection of Franklin-Myers: the proverbial "easy way" and the "hard way."

The easy way would be for Denver to elevate last year's third-round pick, DL Sai'vion Jones, to a full-time starting role. It was understood when Jones was drafted that he'd likely one day succeed Franklin-Myers — and that day is now.

The hard way, assuming Jones (who played only 33 defensive snaps last season) isn't ready for such a leap, would be for Denver to sign or draft Franklin-Myers' replacement. The latter route is more probable as the club currently holds the 30th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One possibility, according to NFL Media's Gennaro Filice, is Clemson DT Peter Woods.

"With 14.5 sacks over the past two seasons in Denver, John Franklin-Myers has been an underrated stud on Vance Joseph’s face-melting front," Filice wrote in February. "The pending free agent is poised to cash in on the open market, though, putting IDL among the Broncos’ bigger needs. At this time one year ago, Woods appeared destined for the top 10. But like the Clemson team as a whole, the ballyhooed big man suffered a down season. With his draft stock in flux, Woods could land with a contender and ultimately prove to be a steal."