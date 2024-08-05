Payton: Broncos WR Marvin Mims 'Good, Solid' in Year Two
As ongoing as the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition is the battle for the starting wide receiver job opposite Courtland Sutton.
Will it be Tim Patrick, returning to form after consecutive injury-ruined seasons?
Will it be Josh Reynolds, a coveted free-agent addition who's among the standouts of training camp?
Or will it be Marvin Mims, the Pro Bowl return specialist for whom Denver has a renewed set of expectations?
The answer will sort itself out in due time. But the arrow — in the latter's case — is trending upward.
“It’s been good, it’s been solid. He’s taken a ton of reps with the receivers. He knows what we’re doing," head coach Sean Payton said of Mims last week. "He’s got good speed and awareness. Obviously we get that additional return role from him, but he’s doing well.”
The Broncos traded up for and drafted Mims with the 63rd overall pick of the 2023 draft. The hope was the electric Oklahoma stud would evolve into the Robin to Sutton's Batman, a game-busting vertical threat to complement the possession alpha.
That ... didn't come to pass. Across 16 appearances, Mims corralled 22 of 33 targets for 377 yards. He logged more lost fumbles (2) than receiving touchdowns (1), finishing as Pro Football Focus' 76th-ranked WR out of 128 qualifiers.
In contrast to his work on Denver's league-leading special teams unit, Mims' receiving efforts fell well short of the hype. Now, in year two, he's aiming to match it.
“Honestly just being comfortable in the offense," Mims said last month regarding where he wants to make the biggest jump. "Knowing what I need to do, knowing what the coaches want, knowing what the quarterback wants and just going out there, running my route, and not having to think too much. The less you think, the faster you can play. Honestly speed is my best thing and as long as no one touches me I’m good. I don’t want to get hit anymore.”
Regardless of title, Mims will be heavily involved in Payton's offense and a boon for whomever's under center, utilizing the ankle-breaking burner with 4.38 speed to take the top off the opposition.
That was always the plan.
"I've said this a number of times, I think you're going to see a lot of growth with this player. He's tough, he can run and we're certainly excited that we have him," Payton said in February.
