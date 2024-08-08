Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Onus on OT Matt Peart Ahead of Preseason Game 1
The Denver Broncos have not adequately addressed the tackle position for years. The Broncos have thrown money at the position and hopefully found a quality starting duo in Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, but they need improvement from the right tackle.
That's Denver's starting duo, and the team hasn't done much at swing tackle. The last time the Broncos drafted a tackle was in 2017 when they took Bolles, despite having Day 3 chances at developmental options.
That doesn't mean the Broncos haven't wanted to, as they had reported interest in Spencer Brown in the 2021 draft, but he didn't fall far enough for them. Sometimes, that's how it goes. Instead, the Broncos bet on free agents and undrafted rookies but have yet to succeed.
Cam Fleming was admirable for them for a couple of seasons, but the Broncos need more. The team also needs someone to develop into a starter so it can replace Bolles if required, as he is entering the final year of his deal.
That leads to the current backup swing tackle battle between undrafted second-year player Alex Palczewski and free agent signing Matt Peart. Sean Payton praised Peart, a sign of the opportunity before him.
“He’s long. He has a good frame," Payton said of Peart. "We saw certain things that he did well, and then things that he has to work on, landmarks relative to the run game. He’s long with good size and a good frame. This preseason will be important for him. We’re looking for, ‘Who is that next tackle up?’”
Everyone knows the Broncos need that backup tackle, including Payton. Peart has a chance, as does Palczewski, Demontrey Jacobs, and Frank Crum. This preseason is going to be vital.
The concern with Peart is how terrible his play has been when on the field. Entering the NFL, Peart was long and athletic, but he wasn't a complete football player yet.
Peart needed to develop and learn the techniques to play in the NFL as a multi-year project. During his time with the New York Giants, he was thrust into having to play early due to injuries and the Giants struggling to field a quality offensive line for a couple of his seasons with them. Despite the poor play, Payton and the Broncos pro scouts saw something in Peart to bring him in to compete.
Can Peart develop into an option to replace Bolles? It would be ideal as Peart would be a cheaper option.
However, it wouldn't be wise to bet on that happening. First, Peart has to win the backup swing tackle spot and hold off the others for it. If he can do that, you can get him to be a starter-caliber tackle.
Of course, the Broncos may not even consider Peart a developmental option to replace Bolles. That could still come from Palczewski, Crum, or Jacobs, even if Peart wins the backup swing tackle spot.
All four of the competing tackles are also practice-squad eligible, which gives the Broncos options to look for the future. Again, it's all about the backup swing tackle right now.
