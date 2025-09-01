Payton Answers Whether Broncos Rookie Defender Ready to Play
Slow-dripping as it may be, the development of third-round rookie defensive end Sai'vion Jones has advanced to such a degree that the Denver Broncos are growing comfortable with him seeing the field in Year One.
“He’s getting there," head coach Sean Payton said last week. "I’m not going to get into who’s up, who’s down, but we felt like his progress… He was another guy the last 10 days that was impressive.”
A three-year starter at LSU, the Broncos traded up to select Jones with the 101st overall pick in April's draft. He was relatively quiet during the team's first two preseason games but flashed in the finale, recording one solo tackle, a quarterback hit, and a sack against the New Orleans Saints.
"Sai'vion, he does the dirty work inside. He’s developing a pass rush arsenal, he's right on track to play this year," general manager George Paton said last week.
The Broncos chose to carry seven defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster — three starters (Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers) and four reserves (Jones, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson, Eyioma Uwazurike).
Barring injury, Sai'vion will likely navigate his rookie year as the primary backup to Allen, whom the club recently re-signed to a four-year, $102 million contract extension.
“We’re trying to keep the best 53. We’ve talked a lot about building through the trenches. We felt all seven were really good players," Paton told reporters. "That’s how we won last year, and that’s how we want to win this year, offensive and defensive line. So shame on us if we were to get rid of a really good defensive line player. In regards to Zach, Zach obviously makes this thing go up front. He has had a tremendous few seasons here. [He is] really good on the field, even better off the field. Obviously [it was] a priority to get Zach done. We feel good that he’s going to be here hopefully for the rest of his career.”
Beyond 2025, Jones could position himself as a waiting-in-the-wings replacement for Franklin-Myers, who's entering the final season of his deal. Whether that torch is passed now or later will be determined through ongoing negotiations.
“John is a really good player," Paton said. "[It was a] big bonus we were able to get John last year. Like a number of other of our players in the final year of their deals, we’d like to have them all back. John’s no different. We have a number of players, and it’s a puzzle, kind of like your roster management, like the 53-man. So we’re working through a lot of that now."