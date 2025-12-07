Payton Explains How Zach Allen is Able to Lead NFL in Key Metric

One of Sean Payton's major goals this past offseason was to keep his guys in the trenches as fresh as possible. So far, it's paid dividends for the Denver Broncos.

Maintaining a tight balance on star players' snap counts can quickly fly out the window as the NFL season marches on, but Payton is staying true to his goal as much as possible as it relates to All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen.

“No, it’s just strictly health, really. In other words, let’s say that we play 70 snaps in a game. We had 56, 57," Payton said on Friday. "In other words, just paying attention to the numbers... It’s just being aware of how much that’s going to help him and us. So it’s just monitoring it.”

While the Broncos' defense has rotated rush linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto a bit more noticeably, Allen seems like he's almost always on the field, making big stops.

Despite coming to rely upon Allen's stellar play, overextending his All-Pro still worries Payton. The Broncos head coach is all too aware of the brutal nature of close combat and how it can wear down even the likes of trenchman of Allen's caliber.

NFL Pressures Leader: A Marvel

Despite being an interior pass rusher, Allen leads the NFL in quarterback pressures, a feat even his head coach can't help but marvel at and compare to the Las Vegas Raiders' Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, even though they play different positions.

"He’s so quick off the ball. Now we’re trying to pay attention to his pitch count a little bit better. It was a little too much last year. He bends well. I would say he’s one of those guys, when you talk about stamina and play after play, it’s unique," Payton said of Allen. "This Crosby is the same way... But Zach’s one of those guys with great—different position here—but great stamina, and I would say great bend. The second part of the rush, when it continues, he continues to play hard.”

The Fatigue Element

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Payton hinted that opponents have specific plays on the call sheet for when Allen isn't on the field, which speaks volumes to his dominant standard of play. Only diligent cultivation of quality depth facilitates the kind of rotation that keeps key players fresh and able to close out the one-score games the Broncos have been winning during their nine-game streak.

“I just think that when you have depth, it helps a lot. I think it’s one of the harder things to do in our league when you’re playing inside and you’re playing defensive line, these are short wrestling matches every six seconds," Payton said. "There’s a fatigue element to it, rushing the passer, the same thing. I think when you can have guys that can fill in... And it’s not always the case. Sometimes you don’t have that depth.”

Players like Malcolm Roach, who was recently extended, and Eyioma Uwazurike epitomize that defensive line depth, and their numbers will be called this week, with Allen battling a calf injury , and starting nose tackle D.J. Jones being ruled out of Sunday's action vs. the Raiders with an ankle.

Credit to Allen, though. Not only is he pacing the league in quarterback pressures, but he's totaled six sacks this season. If he can notch three more sacks, he'll surpass his career-high of 8.5, which came last season in his All-Pro campaign.

