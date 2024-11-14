Sean Payton has Talked to WR Marvin Mims Jr. About a Position Change
A few days after the crushing defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos have had time to digest what worked and what needs to improve. The Broncos offense started hot at Arrowhead and sputtered in the second half, while the defense tried its best to keep the team in the game.
One positive to hang onto is the new usage of receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who lined up in the backfield as a running back for a few snaps in Kansas City. Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked about Mims’ utilization on Wednesday, and he explained why the second-year pro is getting more unique snaps.
“One of the things that we are tasked to do sometimes is, ‘Are we missing anything from an attribution [standpoint]?’ When you watch him return, you see him put his foot in the ground and you see his speed," Payton said of Mims.
The Broncos head coach has spoken to Mims about his position, but claims that he's not moving solely to being a running back.
"It was just creating a package that some weeks we can expand on," Payton said. "Just trying to find ways to get him touches within the framework of what we do. I told him last week, you’re not changing positions but there are some things that I think he can help us with and we’ll try to look at it weekly.”
Payton pointed to how other teams have used different weapons creatively, such as Deebo Samuel in San Francisco, and how it's paid dividends. Perhaps the Broncos have a unique blade of their own that has been heretofore under-utilized.
"We’ve seen this before with different type of players," Payton said. "Whether it’s been Deebo or [former NFL QB] Kordell [Stewart]. He gives us a different speed element. There’s certain running schemes that he would be very comfortable with."
Mims was a second-round draft pick last year but hasn't lived up to that pedigree thus far, even though he garnered Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a rookie returner. He's been a great kick and punt returner for the Broncos but has yet to break out on offense despite the amount of snaps up for grabs.
Since Mims has seen a decrease in opportunities, the opportunities he does get are put under a microscope, so putting him in the backfield has turned everyone's heads. Using his speed in the run game may be the key to him having success on offense, and forcing opponents to put their thinking caps and running shoes on.
"Then the other thing what’s interesting is when you send him in the game with two other receivers, a tight end and a full back," Payton said. "You think you’re in base, but you’re getting a nickel defense because they get—they’re looking at it as three receivers, a tight end and [FB Michael] Burton is playing half back."
Mims still has to work himself into the passing game, but he'll take any snaps he can get at this point. Obviously, he's no Deebo, but if the Broncos envision Mims in that role and he can mimic some of what Samuel does in the ground game, he could be the juice that helps make the offense move.
