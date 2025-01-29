Senior Bowl | Day 1: Five Risers the Broncos Should Notice
MOBILE, AL — Senior Bowl week has finally arrived. NFL scouts, coaches, GMs, and media from across the fruited plain descend on Mobile, AL, in a week-long effort to find the rising stars at the next level.
The Denver Broncos have drafted many players they scouted at the Senior Bowl over the years, especially in the last decade. Most recently, first-round quarterback Bo Nix and fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine were plucked from the NFL draft pool just a couple of months after they competed in the Senior Bowl.
The Broncos exceeded expectations in 2024, but down the stretch, the team's lack of speed at the skill positions, no discernable run game, and a dearth of athleticism at inside linebacker were exposed by opponents, especially in Buffalo. The Broncos will start there when it comes to their biggest roster needs of 2025 (in no particular order): wide receiver, running back, tight end, and inside linebacker.
A prospect's stock is the biggest indicator of his NFL draft trajectory. As one of those media members to make the trip to Mobile, here are five Senior Bowl risers I watched coming out of Day 1.
Grey Zabel | IOL | North Dakota State
With Luke Wattenberg as the starter and Alex Forsyth waiting in the wings, center isn't a glaring need for the Broncos, but it could be one in the near future. Zabel looked good on Day 1, handling his Division I National teammates, many of whom hail from the Big 12 and Big Ten, with relative ease.
The 6-foot-5, 317-pounder looks like a sleeper at who could rise up draft boards by April 24. He's athletic, smooth, and surprisingly powerful. Most of all, Zabel looked like he belonged.
Now, whether that's as a guard or center remains to be seen, but he looked good at both spots on Tuesday.
Elijah Arroyo | TE | Miami (FL)
The Broncos have a desperate need for an athletic pass-catching tight end who can stretch the field for Nix. Enter Arroyo (possibly, of the National Team). The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Hurricane showcased excellent receiving skills on Day 1 in both one-on-one and team drills. Arroyo made one of the best plays of the day with a deep catch downfield.
Another intriguing tight end I'll be watching closely all week is Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. The Broncos have a big need here, and could be on the hunt for a tight end with one of their first three draft picks.
Jarquez Hunter | RB | Auburn
The Broncos need a bell-cow, even if Sean Payton is never going to call for 20-plus carries per game. Think of a bell-cow more in terms of a running back who could carry the load as a true No. 1, both as a ball-carrier and as a receiver out of the backfield.
Hunter may not have totally 'wowed' everyone on Day 1, but he impressed me. The 5-foot-9, 212-pound Auburn back is built, has great vision and balance, and he caught every pass thrown his way on Day 1, with the exception of one off-target throw near the boundary.
Payton likes his backs to have receiving ability and, thus, take on that 'joker' role. I'm not saying Hunter is the greatest receiving back entering this draft, but what I saw on Day 1 makes me believe in his upside. An Auburn journalist told me, "Hunter will get drafted in the fifth round, but play in the NFL for 12 years."
It won't surprise me if Hunter hears his name called significantly sooner than that. But I agree on the 12 years part.
Aeneas Peebles | DL | Virginia Tech
A D-line draft pick for the Broncos might be more preemptive, but with D.J. Jones still unsigned as a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent, and Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach entering a contract year, the team has to factor in the trenches on some level this spring.
Peebles showcased a tremendous first step and explosiveness on Day 1. In one-on-one drills, in particular, he dominated his National Team reps. He's a prospect to watch moving forward.
Tyler Shough | QB | Louisville
The Broncos have QB1 locked in for the foreseeable future, but they have to consider the backup position. Any rookie drafted in 2025 wouldn't check the 'experienced backup' box, per se, but there are some intriguing developmental options the Broncos could consider, although one of Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson could be re-signed by draft day.
Enter the 6-foot-4, 224-pound Shough, who may not have blown the doors off on Day 1, but he was the most impressive quarterback of the bunch on both teams. The National Team prospect showed some zip on his passes and looked the most ready to be on the NFL stage. But, again, we're talking early returns here.
Note: All heights and weights are the official measurements taken on Monday at the Senior Bowl.
