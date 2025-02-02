Mile High Huddle

Senior Bowl Game: 8 Risers Exploding on Broncos' Radar

The Senior Bowl is in the books and these prospects might find themselves on the Denver Broncos' radar.

Erick Trickel

Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team wide receiver Jack Bech of TCU (7) grabs a pass over National team safety Trey Rucker of Oklahoma State (22) during the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team wide receiver Jack Bech of TCU (7) grabs a pass over National team safety Trey Rucker of Oklahoma State (22) during the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
You don’t usually get an exciting Senior Bowl, but this year ended with a walk-off touchdown to give the American Team the win. There were a lot of players who stood out, especially on the defensive side of things, but several offensive prospects had a strong showing.

Let’s take a look at eight standouts from the actual Senior Bowl who would be of interest to the Denver Broncos

American Team

Jack Bech | WR | TCU

Bech is the game's hero in what was an emotional day for him, having lost his older brother a month ago. He caught the game-winner, was open consistently, and was unafraid to take hits. On top of that, Bech also showed his reliable blocking multiple times. 

Isaac TeSlaa | WR | Arkansas

Whenever a catch was needed, TeSlaa was one of the two receivers the American quarterbacks would turn to — Bech being the other. TeSlaa has good size and runs solid routes, providing a big, reliable target for his quarterbacks. 

Jacob Parrish | CB | Kansas State

Parrish was sticky in coverage, but his best play came from reading the throw and coming downhill quickly to make a textbook tackle. It was a mostly quiet game for Parrish, which is good for a defensive back. 

Sai’vion Jones | DL/Edge | LSU

Jones was a force to start the game, creating havoc in the backfield. It was a quiet week of practice for him, but he stepped up in a big way in the game. He can line up from all over the defensive line and win.  

National Team

National team OL Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) works against National team DL Darius Alexander (9).
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) works against National team defensive lineman Darius Alexander of Toledo (9) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Grey Zabel | IOL | North Dakota State

It was a rough start for Zabel, who struggled against Jones, but he put it together and ended up having one of the better days for an offensive lineman. He played guard and center, looking good at both spots. 

Woody Marks | RB | USC

Marks had some good plays as a runner and receiver. He has a great build and quickness and can be a dual-threat running back out of the backfield. 

Sebastian Castro | S | Iowa

Castro was all over the field and consistently flew to the ball. He forced a fumble and recovered it, then broke up a big pass later in the game. His quick diagnosis of plays and rapid reaction to them are evident. 

Oluwafemi Oladejo | Edge | UCLA

Multiple players on the defensive front could’ve made the list, but Oladejo closed the game strongly, creating pressure on the opposing quarterback. Throughout the game, he was creating havoc in the backfield. 

