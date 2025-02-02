Senior Bowl Game: 8 Risers Exploding on Broncos' Radar
You don’t usually get an exciting Senior Bowl, but this year ended with a walk-off touchdown to give the American Team the win. There were a lot of players who stood out, especially on the defensive side of things, but several offensive prospects had a strong showing.
Let’s take a look at eight standouts from the actual Senior Bowl who would be of interest to the Denver Broncos.
American Team
Jack Bech | WR | TCU
Bech is the game's hero in what was an emotional day for him, having lost his older brother a month ago. He caught the game-winner, was open consistently, and was unafraid to take hits. On top of that, Bech also showed his reliable blocking multiple times.
Isaac TeSlaa | WR | Arkansas
Whenever a catch was needed, TeSlaa was one of the two receivers the American quarterbacks would turn to — Bech being the other. TeSlaa has good size and runs solid routes, providing a big, reliable target for his quarterbacks.
Jacob Parrish | CB | Kansas State
Parrish was sticky in coverage, but his best play came from reading the throw and coming downhill quickly to make a textbook tackle. It was a mostly quiet game for Parrish, which is good for a defensive back.
Sai’vion Jones | DL/Edge | LSU
Jones was a force to start the game, creating havoc in the backfield. It was a quiet week of practice for him, but he stepped up in a big way in the game. He can line up from all over the defensive line and win.
National Team
Grey Zabel | IOL | North Dakota State
It was a rough start for Zabel, who struggled against Jones, but he put it together and ended up having one of the better days for an offensive lineman. He played guard and center, looking good at both spots.
Woody Marks | RB | USC
Marks had some good plays as a runner and receiver. He has a great build and quickness and can be a dual-threat running back out of the backfield.
Sebastian Castro | S | Iowa
Castro was all over the field and consistently flew to the ball. He forced a fumble and recovered it, then broke up a big pass later in the game. His quick diagnosis of plays and rapid reaction to them are evident.
Oluwafemi Oladejo | Edge | UCLA
Multiple players on the defensive front could’ve made the list, but Oladejo closed the game strongly, creating pressure on the opposing quarterback. Throughout the game, he was creating havoc in the backfield.
