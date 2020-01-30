Mile High Huddle
Shelby Harris' Possible Return to Broncos 'Is About the Money'

Chad Jensen

According to Spotrac, Shelby Harris' market value entering 2020 is $11.7 million annually. As he hits the open waters of unrestricted free agency, Harris would love to return to the Denver Broncos, but it's going to come down to money. 

Coming off a season where he started 16 games, posting a career-high six sacks and nine tipped passes, if the Broncos give him a competitive offer, there's a good chance he'll take it. But he's not going to step over a dollar to pick up a dime, as much as staying in Denver might appeal to Harris. 

"I want nothing more than to be back," Harris told KOA's Big Al and Jo Jo earlier this week. "But at the end of the day, I realize it's a business—I'm 28. At the end of the day, I hate to say it, it is about the money. I hope the Broncos can come with it. I hope the Broncos can make a market-value offer. I would love to stay here. I'm not 24-25 where you're probably going to get a third contract."

It's hard to fault Harris for being money-focused as he approaches that rare fork in the road where his value around the NFL has skyrocketed at a time in which he's free to negotiate and sign with any team he chooses. In a league where careers are finite, players have to strike while the iron's hot. In a perfect world, he returns to Denver. But that's not the world we're living in. 

Complicating matters is the reality that fellow defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis are also hitting unrestricted free agency. It's highly unlikely the Broncos will be able keep all three free agents, but if push comes to shove, considering his history as a 'John Elway guy', it's probably a safe bet to wager that Wolfe will take precedent, even considering his injury history and the fact that he's a year-and-a-half older than Harris. 

Wolfe will be turning 30 years old in February, while Harris turns 29 in August. The Broncos have additional concerns beyond the D-line, with secondary stalwarts like Justin Simmons and Chris Harris, Jr. also hitting unrestricted free agency. 

Because of all these factors, Harris has no way of knowing how things will unfold when March rolls around. One thing he does know, however, is that he'll be making decisions based on what's best for his family, not what's necessarily best for the Broncos. If those two concerns collide in a mutually beneficial way, then so be it. 

"At this point, who knows? I only have the right now," Harris said. "I don't ever want it to be like, 'Oh, I don't want to come back to Denver.' I would love to come back to Denver. But at the end of the day, I've got to take care of my family, I've got to take care of my kids. This is about generational wealth. This is about making sure that my kids' kids will be good. For me, that's more important than anything." 

With a new cap wizard hired — Rich Hurtado — the Broncos' front office will soon turn their attention to the slew of homegrown free agents poised to hit the market. Elway, Hurtado and the other shot-callers will decide which players to approach with a possible deal before the new league year begins. Only time will tell whether Harris is one of them. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Bye then. Harris just isnt worth that kind of money.

