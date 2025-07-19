With Surtain Locked In, Broncos Cornerback Battle Carries High Stakes
The Denver Broncos have a star in Patrick Surtain II, but the question Sean Payton and Vance Joseph have to answer is, who are the other cornerback starters? They have a three-way battle for two spots, and while there are certain expectations, things can change in camp and preseason action.
With the addition of Jahdae Barron, the expectation is for Barron to start opposite Surtain, then slide into the slot with Riley Moss taking the field in nickel packages. However, Ja’Quan McMillian is still on the roster, and he won’t sit back and lose a starting job.
That is why there is a battle, because there are a few different outcomes. If Barron is more comfortable and looks good playing on the boundary, then McMillian could start in the slot. Even then, there is a chance Moss steps up and can still win the nickel corner spot. Then there is the expected outcome mentioned above.
All of this excludes Kris Abrams-Draine, who had a great showing in minimal playing time last season. There is a chance that he can win a starting job over Moss or McMillian, either on the boundary or in the slot, to pair him with Barron and Surtain as the starters.
The only information we have about the starters is that Surtain and Barron will be included, although Barron's starting position remains unknown. That leaves the other three corners to battle it out for the final spot.
What helps this battle is the versatility of the bunch. Barron, Moss, and Abrams-Draine can all play outside or in the slot. Adding to this is the fact that both Barron and Moss can be effective defensive backs with the potential to be used as safeties in certain situations, although that is unlikely to happen this year with Barron.
Moss, however, has that as a potential option depending on the package. During his rookie season, after Moss recovered from an injury, he saw the field in what was traditionally a safety role, though he only played 25 total snaps.
The only player in the group who doesn’t have the versatility to play multiple spots is McMillian, who is limited as a slot-only cornerback. His size and length are the most significant drawbacks to this, but he also struggles with zone coverage, which the Broncos need from their boundary cornerbacks.
There are several variables in this battle, including Moss's medical history, as he has had issues staying healthy in his two seasons, and whether the Broncos decide to trade away McMillian. Another variable is the development of Abrams-Draine and whether he can be a major player in this battle.
The Broncos face some tough wide receiver units this season, so it is vital that they maintain their depth and all players take steps forward in their development. If they can’t hold their own and improve in key areas from last year, this season could end up a disappointment for the Broncos.
Expectations are high for this Broncos defense, and several key elements contribute to its success. However, finding a great trio at the corner position, where two of them last year were among the most targeted players, and cutting down on that is one area this defense can be even better than last season.