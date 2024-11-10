3 Maddening Takeaways from Broncos' 16-14 Loss to Chiefs
Since 2015, it’s felt like a stale series of groundhog days as the Denver Broncos have lost eight consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Week 10’s outcome, while exciting, was no different. The Broncos fell 16-14 to the still-undefeated Chiefs on a final play that featured Kansas City blocking a 35-yard would-be game-winning field goal attempt for Denver.
Kansas City hasn’t lost since last Christmas 2023 and remains the only unbeaten team in the NFL and is currently enjoying a 15-game winning streak. The Chiefs sit firmly atop the AFC West.
Meanwhile, the heartbreaking defeat, being so close to victory only to have such hard work vanquished, dropped the Broncos to .500 (5-5). The Broncos are at least two games back from second place in the AFC West.
What makes this particularly painful is that the Broncos led for most of the game until late in the fourth quarter, as they heroically tried to dethrone the Chiefs. Bo Nix and the Broncos offense led an impressive 13-play, 43-yard drive that took up every second of the 5:57 left on the clock, virtually ensuring that Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t see the field again.
Instead, missed assignments and mental errors from Denver’s field goal unit on the very last play caused Arrowhead Stadium to erupt with excitement and joy. As the Chiefs celebrate, the Broncos are left to contend with misery and sorrow as they return to the Mile High City with one hell of a black eye.
What did we learn? Let’s sift through three devastating takeaways from Week 10’s heartbreaking loss.
Rookie Trio Asked to Carry the Offense
Nix almost dragged his team across the finish line to upset the Chiefs in his first meeting against Mahomes. The No. 12 overall pick out of Oregon had an impressive debut in a hostile Arrowhead Stadium and finished the game 22-for-30 (73.3%) for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns.
With 10 games under his belt, Nix bears the responsibility of leading Sean Payton’s offense to victory. The 24-year-old has already surpassed many expectations midway through the regular season, but Payton continues to struggle to find his rookie signal-caller the offensive weapons he can consistently rely on.
Fifth-round running back Audric Estime shouldered the load as Denver’s leading rusher in a career performance with 53 yards on 14 attempts. The former Notre Dame star was spotted at Broncos HQ all week with a football in his hands to make up for two fumbles this season but has yet to notch his first career touchdown. Estime didn't drop the ball against the Chiefs, but Payton’s offense still failed to efficiently run the ball with just 78 total rushing yards.
The second-leading rusher was Broncos wideout Marvin Mims Jr., who finished with three attempts for 17 yards, while Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams combined for a pathetic three carries for 13 yards. This type of ineffective output is what led to three straight Broncos possessions in the second half ending in punts, not to mention a scoreless second half.
Team captain Courtland Sutton led the Broncos with six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown, but it was seventh-round rookie Devaughn Vele who found a rhythm with Nix and found the end zone for the first time in his career, recording four receptions for 39 yards.
Don’t get me wrong; it’s encouraging to see a youth movement of Broncos players that’ll hopefully make dynamic plays for many seasons in the Orange and Blue, but to expect a trio of rookies at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver to upset the reigning champions in Kansas City was indeed a fool’s errand.
Nix Assailed by Relentless Chiefs Pressure
It’s hard to issue scathing criticism to a 24-year-old rookie QB who’s quite literally being asked to do everything for the Broncos offense under the direction of his demanding play-caller. But some of Nix’s bad habits revealed themselves in this game, and they're hard to ignore. It felt eerily similar to the Broncos' funky QB play last year.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense was able to dispatch a heaping amount of pressure on Nix. He was sacked twice and limited to -5 yards rushing on three attempts — a career low.
Instead of shaking a defender out of his cleats or making a smart play to throw the ball out of bounds, Nix often retreated backward amid an onslaught of Chiefs defenders. The Broncos offense lost 33 yards on just two sacks as Nix continually gave his back to the line of scrimmage in an effort to slip out of contact, only to be driven backward and into the ground
Because the Broncos had no sense of running the ball, Nix was forced to pursue an aerial attack, nabbing 12-of-16 total first-downs passing. The play clock also appeared to be a challenge in the deafening Arrowhead Stadium, working against Nix as the Broncos had to surrender an early timeout in the second half.
The Broncos' offensive line saw center Luke Wattenberg return to the starting lineup after missing four games with an ankle injury. On Denver’s third offensive series, there was a fumbled snap between the exchange.
Nix hadn’t fumbled in 37 games going back to college, although he did quickly recover this one and throw the ball away. Wattenberg was also penalized on an ineligible man downfield flag just one play later.
Inconsistencies with the starting center paired with an immobilized dual-threat QB unquestionably spelled disaster for the Broncos offense.
Broncos Usher Kelse to Chiefs History
At the ripe age of 35, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continued an illustrious NFL career replete with individual awards, Lombardi Trophies, and franchise records against Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s top-10 defense.
The 12th-year veteran caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes on fourth down, sparking the Chiefs' furious comeback just before halftime. The score was the 76th touchdown reception of Kelce’s career, which tied the all-time franchise records set by Hall-of-Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.
The Broncos' sixth-ranked passing defense limited Mahomes to that one touchdown of the game in addition to 266 passing yards. Kicker Harrison Butker was also instrumental in Kansas City’s thrilling comeback, connecting on three field goal attempts in the second, third, and fourth quarters.
But beyond Kelce, Mahomes distributed the football and shared the wealth with his teammates, connecting with nine separate receivers in the game. Denver’s defense welcomed safety P.J. Locke back from a thumb injury this week but still allowed the Chiefs receivers to feast as a collective unit.
Three Chiefs offensive starters, including Kelce, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and running back Kareem Hunt, all recorded over 50 receiving yards with at least four receptions. Ex-Broncos running back Samaje Perine had the Kansas City offense's longest catch of 35 yards.
Despite Denver’s noble pass-rushing attack, which recorded four sacks from John Franklin-Myers, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and Jonathon Cooper, some holes in the Broncos secondary was revealed in defeat for a second straight week.
Safety Brandon Jones led the Broncos with seven tackles. Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss were tested in coverage against a Chiefs' talented playmaking corps that continues to click regardless of the personnel.
How long the defense can remain the strength of this Broncos team remains to be seen. Amid a two-game losing streak, it’s back to the drawing board for Joseph’s defense.
