New S Talanoa Hufanga Stunned to be Named Broncos Team Captain
When the Denver Broncos signed free-agent safety Talanoa Hufanga this offseason, the intention was to put more veterans in the locker room. Adding the valuable commodity of Super Bowl experience never comes cheap, but Hufanga's veteran impact in Denver is already being felt.
Case in point was Hufanga being voted as one of eight team captains for the 2025 season by his new Broncos teammates. Being named a team captain before even playing a regular-season snap as a Bronco actually blindsided the 25-year-old former All-Pro.
But perhaps Hufanga shouldn't be surprised that his new colleagues in Denver are gravitating to his brand of leadership.
"Most definitely," Hufanga said of the team captain announcement. "I was able to talk to the owner after, and he was like, 'It's pretty impressive as a free agent to come in here and earn the locker room like that.' It shocked me because when he said my name, I honestly did sit there for a second, 'Wait, he really said my name?' But I do take it as a high respect, so I just want to go out there and earn it for sure."
A Fast Fit in the Locker Room
Adjusting to his new surroundings has come naturally to Hufanga. The former San Francisco 49ers standout was also full of praise for his new teammates and how the overall environment helped him settle in right away.
"I can't speak for other people, but I can speak for my own. It wasn't really that difficult because I have great teammates here, and I think that helps a lot," Hufanga said. "They were very welcoming—the coaching [staff] and the organization. Whatever you need, they're going to help to get it done, and they made my move for my family very effortless. So in my situation, personally, it was an easy transition and I loved it and I'm super excited and blessed to be here."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
An Evolving Leadership Style
During his tenure in San Francisco, Hufanga was very much a talisman for the 49ers. He came complete with an instantly recognizable crop of flowing curly hair, and his big-play capabilities gained him a reputation as a game-changer.
But as Hufanga matures and accepts more responsibility with his new team, he's admitted that his leadership style is adapting and changing.
"I'm more of a lead-by-example kind of person, but I find myself in a new role of kind of being a little bit more vocal than I am, than I have been in the past, and just trying to be a person that can be a positive light in the locker room," Hufanga said earlier this week. "Because a lot of it is a stressful job, right? Everybody deems it as a very stressful situation going into the locker room, but I can bring a fun and joyous atmosphere. It's a game. It's a kids' game, really. Go out there and play the game the right way, have fun. It makes for a better time for sure."
While Hufanga might be adding more nuance to his leadership style, the way he plays the game with an infectious enthusiasm won't change, and it's bound to rub off on others. Infusing the locker room with good vibes could be timely for an ascending Broncos squad.
The Takeaway
This offseason, the dramatic shift in expectations has raised the Broncos' national profile considerably, and that can often paralyze an increasingly pressurized locker room. Hufanga's leadership will likely grow and evolve, especially if head coach Sean Payton's unabashed Super Bowl ambitions start to look and feel far more realistic as the season progresses.
Recommended Articles
Completing the championship puzzle often requires an additional player or two who have been down the road before. Hufanga is checking that box in Denver.
Broncos Country will get its first full look at Hufanga in the Orange and Blue on Sunday with the Tennessee Titans coming to town for the regular-season opener.