Broncos DC Vance Joseph Expected to Interview With Four NFL Teams This Week
Vance Joseph took over as the Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2023, and since then he has worked wonders. Denver finished 27th in scoring defense and 29th in total defense Joseph's first year—and third in scoring defense and second in total defense in 2025.
Because of this, four teams are reportedly eager to interview Joseph for their head-coaching vacancies. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Joseph will sit for interviews with the Cardinals, Raiders, Giants and Titans this week.
Joseph, a 53-year-old Colorado product, previously served as the Broncos' head coach from 2017 to '18. Denver went 11-21 in two years under his stewardship, marking its first back-to-back playoff misses since 2006 to '10.
The only one of the four teams eyeing Joseph to previously employ him is Arizona, where he served as defensive coordinator from 2019 to '22.
The Cardinals, Las Vegas, New York and Tennessee are seeking replacements for Jonathan Gannon, Pete Carroll, Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan, respectively.