Broncos' Sean Payton Working to Hire Former Saints Pro Bowl OT
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is attempting to court one of his former standouts with the New Orleans Saints, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, to join his staff in a yet-to-be-determined capacity, Armstead revealed Wednesday in an appearance on the Up & Adams Show.
"He called me [Tuesday], and he wants me to work with him, or for him, in whatever capacity," Armstead told host Kay Adams. "So we have to have another conversation. I told him, 'Sean, get off my phone.' But that's my guy. ... He didn't exactly tell me what he wanted me to do, but he called me [Tuesday]."
A 2013 third-round pick, Armstead played his entire career in New Orleans under Payton prior to spending his final three seasons (2022-2024) with the Miami Dolphins. Among the best tackles of his generation, he garnered five Pro Bowl selections and one second-team All-Pro nod.
"Congratulations on an amazing career! Proud to have been a part of your journey. Great player, teammate, and leader and tremendous person," Payton wrote to Armstead on social media Sunday.
Armstead, 33, announced his retirement on April 5 in a decision that's "sealed shut" and hopes to swap his helmet for a headset — be it on an NFL sideline or in a television studio.
"I'm excited about my future, trying to figure out in what capacity I'll be around the game. But I'm sure I won't take my knowledge and experience and lock it away. I want to use it and share it with others," he said, via Miami Dolphins on SI.
Payton has a lengthy history of importing former Saints pupils into the Mile High City, notably current offensive run game coordinator/assistant head coach Zach Strief, who spent 12 years playing for Payton before landing beside him. Strief was hired as the team's OL coach in 2023 and last season oversaw a Broncos line that finished at or near the top in most statistical benchmarks.
"There are certain people you get to come across in your lifetime that you just know are achievers, and that you know whatever it is that they don’t know, they’ll figure out quickly and be successful. He’s one of those people," Payton said of Strief in 2023. "It just so happens that he had a long career of playing offensive line. ... Wherever I went, if I was able to, I [wanted] to hire him as the line coach. You guys will enjoy getting to know him. He’s a pretty special person.”
Perhaps Armstead is the next to retrace those footsteps, the next to receive such glowing and reflective — and genuine — praise. Coincidentally (or not), the Broncos have yet to announce Strief's replacement as OL coach following his post-season promotion.
When Payton locks on a target, no matter who or what, he typically acquires it. Stay tuned.